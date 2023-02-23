The City of Newport is beginning a formal search process to replace outgoing Police Chief Gary T. Silva, who announced his retirement after 40 years with the department earlier this month.

The City of Newport today announced in a press release that Captain Ryan Duffy, a 22-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, will serve as interim Police Chief while a search is underway.

As the first police department in the State of Rhode Island to implement the philosophy of Community Policing, problem-solving and working with the community has been a staple approach for the members of the Newport Police Department. In keeping with that mission, following an initial screening process, finalists will be asked to attend a community forum in order to provide the public with a chance to ask questions, and interact directly with the candidates.

Applications for the Chief’s position are currently being accepted on an internal basis, and more details regarding the search process are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Chief Silva’s last day with the Department is Friday, February 24th.

