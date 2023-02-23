Photo Credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel |This work is licensed to the public under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
The City of Newport is beginning a formal search process to replace outgoing Police Chief Gary T. Silva, who announced his retirement after 40 years with the department earlier this month.
The City of Newport today announced in a press release that Captain Ryan Duffy, a 22-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, will serve as interim Police Chief while a search is underway.
As the first police department in the State of Rhode Island to implement the philosophy of Community Policing, problem-solving and working with the community has been a staple approach for the members of the Newport Police Department. In keeping with that mission, following an initial screening process, finalists will be asked to attend a community forum in order to provide the public with a chance to ask questions, and interact directly with the candidates.
Applications for the Chief’s position are currently being accepted on an internal basis, and more details regarding the search process are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Chief Silva’s last day with the Department is Friday, February 24th.
By JIMMY GOLEN and STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writers BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-leading Boston Bruins are acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals, according to two people with knowledge of the trade. The people spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal had…
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is making over $780,000 in fiscal year 2023 funds available for oversubscribed conservation programs in Rhode Island – the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), and the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) – through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). IRA funding is targeted to help farmers and forest landowners apply climate-smart…
Beverly R. St. Pierre, 93, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on February 22, 2023 surrounded by her family, after a short illness.She was married to the late Armand St. Pierre. Beverly was born in Bronx, NY on December 1, 1929, She was the daughter of Norman and Minnie (Bahr) Newman. As a young woman,…
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The man who admitted to helping carry out a murder-for-hire plot engineered by a former New Jersey political consultant was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison. Bomani Africa appeared in federal district court for sentencing in the 2014 death of Michael Galdieri, the son of a former state senator, after pleading…
STATE HOUSE – Rep. David Morales has introduced legislation that would temporarily extend additional support for individuals and families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. “Across every city and town, we have a total of over 80,000 households in our state that depend on SNAP to access nutritious food and their daily groceries,”…
The local legends, historical events, and personal memoirs of Little Compton, Rhode Island, are the focus in the latest edition of Our Town – an ongoing Rhode Island PBS documentary project filmed by residents and their tight-knit community. Our Town: Little Compton premieres Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. Last summer, Rhode Island PBS invited neighbors and friends of Little Compton to become…
By WILSON RING Associated Press The death of a Mexican man who had just entered the United States from Canada illegally is highlighting the spike in illegal crossings along the border between Quebec and parts of New England, officials say. The number of illegal border crossers is tiny compared with those entering the country illegally…
Black and White Ball, Fire at the Fort, Beach Polo and more
Lots going on around the region this weekend .. let’s get right to it! Friday: One of the highlights of the Newport Winter Festival is the Fire at the Fort, a family-friendly, Cajun-themed indoor-outdoor event at Fort Adams with live music this year from Keith Munslow & The Ubiquitones. S’mores and more will be provided…
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Providence using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Providence from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area? The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year. As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an…
