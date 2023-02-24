In a recent interview with Newport Police Chief Gary Silva, he reflected on his 40-year career as a Newport police officer and his 12-year tenure as Chief. As part of our “4Qs with” series, Chief Silva answered questions about his proudest moments, advice for future police officers, and his retirement plans.

When asked about his proudest moments, Chief Silva expressed his pride in the level and scope of dedication from all Newport Police employees. He noted the strong work ethic and commitment to delivering the best service to Newport residents, businesses, and visitors.

“I am most proud of the level and scope of dedication of all Newport Police employees, both sworn officers and non-sworn personnel. There is a strong work ethic and commitment to delivering the best service to Newport residents, businesses, and visitors,” Chief Silva shared with What’sUpNewp.

Regarding the Newport Police Department’s current hiring of entry-level and certified police officers, Chief Silva had some advice for future officers. He emphasized the importance of community policing and treating everyone with honesty, respect, and fair and impartial treatment. He urged future officers to concentrate on learning how to be the best street cop and let the job come to them, taking advantage of the department’s opportunities.

“The Newport Police Department is a professional law enforcement organization committed to the philosophy and practices of community policing, and treating all with honesty, respect, and fair and impartial treatment. Concentrate on learning how to be the best street cop and nothing else; learn the basics and pay attention to good leadership as you are guided. Let the job come to you, it is not a race, and take advantage of opportunities the department offers. Start with that, and everything else will fall into place as you progress along in your career,” Chief Silva shared with What’sUpNewp.

As for retirement, Chief Silva plans to take some time to relax and figure out a new routine. He noted that he has no immediate future plans, but will still be around Newport and available. He thanked the residents and businesses of Newport for their support of the Newport Police Department, and emphasized the importance of community involvement in maintaining the safety and quality of life in Newport.

“I thank the residents and businesses who are our full-time daily customers for their support of the Newport Police Department. The hard working men and women here do the best they can to be responsive to their concerns. The city is a beautiful city, city government is comprised of caring employees, and City Manager Joe Nicholson and Human Resources Director Michael Coury do their best to employee the right people for the right reasons,” Chief Silva shared with What’sUpNewp.

Chief Silva’s last day on the job is Friday, February 24. The City of Newport this week announced that Captain Ryan Duffy, a 22-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, will serve as interim Police Chief while a search is underway.

As Chief Silva steps down from his position, his legacy of dedication and commitment to Newport’s safety will be remembered by the community he served for over 40 years.

more on this topic Capt. Ryan Duffy named interim Newport Police Chief The City of Newport today announced in a press release that Captain Ryan Duffy, a 22-year veteran of the Newport Police Department, will serve as interim Police Chief while a search is underway. Newport Police Chief Gary Silva will retire on Feb. 24 The City is expected to announce a process to select a new Chief next week.