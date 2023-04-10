Sail Newport
Photo Credit: Rhode Races

Monday, April 10

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

  • Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm
  • Portsmouth: Town Council at 6 pm
  • Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Tuesday, April 11

Things To Do

Entertainment

City & Government

Wednesday, April 12

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
  • Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
  • Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Lost King at 4:30 pm, Moving On at 7:30 pm
  • Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

City & Government

Thursday, April 13

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Lost King at 4:30 pm, The Lost Weekend: A Love Story at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

City & Government

Friday, April 14

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Delicious at 4:30 pm,  Coffee Wars at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Howlin’ Rhodes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Christian & Nyke from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Queer Trivia Night to Support Youth Prom at 6 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Eric Fontana at 7 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled. Check back for updates.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Rhode Races

Saturday, April 15

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: The Trip at 2 pm, Eat Pray Love at 4:30 pm, Tampopo at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Christian & Nyke from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret & The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Sean Rivers at 7 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled. Check back for updates.
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Sunday, April 16

Things To Do

 Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Suzanne Vega: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories at 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Detroit Breakdown from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller at 1 pm

 City & Government

