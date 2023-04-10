Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport and Rhode Island.
‘Six Picks+’ family fun in RI for April school vacation week
A statewide roundup of things to do with the kids this week!
Monday, April 10
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 9 am to 12 pm: April School Vacation Camp: “EcoArt” (April 10-14) at Portsmouth Arts Guild
- 11 am to 5 pm: Winery Tours at Newport Vineyards
- 12 pm to 3 pm: Family fun at the Bike Library & Pump Track
- 5 pm to 9 pm: Half-Priced Wine Nights at Stoneacre Brasserie
Entertainment
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Town Council at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
Tuesday, April 11
SENEDIA to celebrate National Submarine Day on April 11
Middletown-based SENEDIA, the national alliance for defense tech, talent, and innovation, will join defense industry leaders next week in celebrating National Submarine Day on April 11.
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 9 am to 12 pm: April School Vacation Camp: “EcoArt” (April 10-14) at Portsmouth Arts Guild
- 3 pm to 6 pm: “Are We the One?” Recruitment Mixer
- 6:30 pm: Community Learning Event About Residential Stormwater Solutions at Rogers Free Library
Entertainment
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Lost King at 4:30 pm, Little Richard: I Am Everything at 7:30 pm,
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Conservation Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Budget Committee at 6 pm, Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Pension Investment Committee at 5 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
Wednesday, April 12
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on April 12
Here’s a look at what will go before members of Newport City Council at their next Regular Council Meeting on April 12.
Preservation Society of Newport County will host a job fair on April 12
With approximately 30 part-time and full-time positions in an array of fields, there will be a wealth of exciting opportunities for job seekers.
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 9 am to 12 pm: April School Vacation Camp: “EcoArt” (April 10-14) at Portsmouth Arts Guild
- 3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
- 3 pm: Spring Career and Volunteer Fair with The Preservation Society of Newport County
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 6:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
- 7 pm: Pell Center Prize for Story in the Public Square at Salve Regina University
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club: Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Lost King at 4:30 pm, Moving On at 7:30 pm
- Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm
- RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
- Tiverton: Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
Thursday, April 13
Amanda Blount to speak about the Biltmore at the Portsmouth Historical Society on April 13
Dive into the hotel’s fascinating beginnings as a public exercise in civic engagement; explore its scandalous early days during Prohibition; and meet the characters who made this iconic building Providence’s social, political, and criminal epicenter.
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- 9 am to 12 pm: April School Vacation Camp: “EcoArt” (April 10-14) at Portsmouth Arts Guild
- 11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
- 11:30 am: KID’S PIZZA MAKING CLASS! at Surf Club Newport
- 5 pm: Mini Golf Night at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm: The Cocktail Club: Bourbon 101 at Hotel Viking
- 6 pm: Newport Interactive Marketing Reunion Night at Parlor Newport
- 6 pm: The Gilded Age: Past and Present at The Breakers
- 7 pm: Newport County Genealogy Society Meeting at Church of Latter Day Saints
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Lost King at 4:30 pm, The Lost Weekend: A Love Story at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
Friday, April 14
17th Annual Newport Restaurant Week set for April 14 – 23
During this edition of Newport Restaurant Week, more than 50 restaurants will offer prix-fixe menu options, BOGO deals, and/or gift card promotions, according to Discover Newport.
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 9 am to 12 pm: April School Vacation Camp: “EcoArt” (April 10-14) at Portsmouth Arts Guild
- 9:30 am to 5:30 pm: Stop, Sip, Shop and Go Daffy today! at J. Mclaughlin
- 6 pm: Queer Trivia Night to Support Youth Prom at Ragged Island Brewing
- 6:30 pm: Trefethen 4-Course Wine Dinner at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Spring Comedy Night with Matt Pavich at Rejects Beer Co.
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Delicious at 4:30 pm, Coffee Wars at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Howlin’ Rhodes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Christian & Nyke from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Queer Trivia Night to Support Youth Prom at 6 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Eric Fontana at 7 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled. Check back for updates.
Saturday, April 15
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 7:30 am: Newport Rhode Races at Easton’s Beach
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 9 am to 5 pm: Butts Hill Fort Restoration Committee Volunteer Spring Cleanup No. 2
- 10 am to 2 pm: Plog Newport
- 10:30 am to 12:30 pm: April Wake + Create at Newport Art Museum
- 2 pm: Rum and Revolution Walking Tour with Rum Tasting
- 6pm: VFW Comedy Showcase
- 6 pm: Celebrate the Seventies Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
- 6 pm: Wine and Cheese Tasting Cruise with the Grapes & Gourmet Shop
- 6 pm: Steak Fry with DJ Mike Nasiff at Middletown FOPA Lodge
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Trip at 2 pm, Eat Pray Love at 4:30 pm, Tampopo at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Christian & Nyke from 9 pm to 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret & The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Sean Rivers at 7 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled. Check back for updates.
Sunday, April 16
Suzanne Vega bringing ‘An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories’ to The JPT on April 16
Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s when, accompanying herself on acoustic guitar, she sang what has been called contemporary folk or neo-folk songs of her own creation in Greenwich Village clubs.
Things To Do
- Newport Daffodil Days Festival
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 9:30 am: Rain Barrel Prep – Volunteer Opportunity
- 10 am to 2 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 11 am: Police Unity Tour Motorcycle Run Fundraiser at The Pub at 2 Mile Corner
- 12 pm: Barks & Booze ~ FUNdraiser for Save A Lab at Gulf Stream Bar & Grille
- 7 pm: Suzanne Vega: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories at The JPT
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Suzanne Vega: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories at 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Detroit Breakdown from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 5 pm
- The Reef: Mike Weidenfeller at 1 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled. Check back for updates.
