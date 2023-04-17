Newport and Bristol Counties will celebrate its dynamic food scene during the 17th annual Newport Restaurant Week, which is scheduled for April 14-23, 2023.

During this edition of Newport Restaurant Week, more than 50 restaurants will offer prix-fixe menu options, BOGO deals, and/or gift card promotions, according to Discover Newport, which organizes and sponsors the event.

For the second time, the JPT Film + Event Center hosts the Foodie Film Festival in tandem with Newport Restaurant Week. With pop-up food tasting, food trucks, and food-focused films, this event is a perfect fit for film and food lovers.

“It’s hard to resist a twist on the classic — dinner and a movie,” said Julie Grant, Discover Newport’s Digital Marketing Manager in a statement. “This is a great opportunity to try a variety of flavors and films.”

This season’s restaurant roster offers a variety of unique farm-to-table and dock-to-plate dishes bursting with seasonal flavors. For example, Newport Vineyards in Middletown features farm grown mushrooms in its lemon and wild garlic orecchiette dish. Boat House Waterfront Dining in Tiverton offers 3-course prix-fixe lobster boil for two with clams, mussels, and lobsters.

Restaurant deals are added to DiscoverNewportRestaurantWeek. org on a rolling basis.

The second annual Foodie Film Festival at the JPT Film + Event Center presents a week of culinary-themed films in the world-class art house cinema. Find a dining deal and follow it with “Eat, Love, Pray” or “Coffee Wars.” The theater, built in 1834 as a church, has shown films since the silent days of the 1920s.

Diners, chefs, and restaurateurs are encouraged to interact with the community throughout the event by using the hashtag #NPTRestaurantWeek on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For an ongoing, real-time index of observations and images throughout the destination, users can include the hashtag #TheClassicCoast in their posts.