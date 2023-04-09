Tired of being couped up all winter? Want to get the kids off their screens? Well, we’ve got a few ideas on how to keep busy for school vacation week.

The newest game attraction in Providence is Archery Games, a fast-paced indoor game of combat archery, a combination of dodgeball and archery, that uses soft foam-tipped arrows. Never arched before? No worries – the staff provides training and instructions before you head out. Archers ages 10 and older are welcome – Open evenings and weekends. Click here for details.

The Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence is springing back to life after its winter slumber. In addition to being home to a variety of living creatures, the zoo welcomes over 60 animatronic dinosaurs to the woodlands this spring. Don’t miss “Dinosaurs Among Us” running through August 13. Open daily 9AM-4M. Click here for details.

RI Indoor Karting in Lincoln opens at 10AM all week for the region’s best go-karting and more. While there, be sure to check out their other attractions, Timemission (a time machine team event), the axe bar, darts, and the arcade. Click here for details.

With beautiful weather in the forecast, take a spring cruise on Narragansett Bay with Coastal Cruises. Explore themed cruises for all ages departing from Jamestown and Newport. Don’t forget, even if it is a warm day, wear a layer or two, as it is still quite chilly on the water. Click here for details.

Coastal Queen

Adventureland in Narragansett is open during vacation week. A summer favorite for generations of RI families, the amusement center has mini-golf, go-karts and more. Note: the popular bumper boat attraction opens Memorial Day Weekend. Click here for details.

The Blithewood Mansion in Bristol has special activities for kids and families all week including a couple of seasonal nature adventures. Explore the gardens and check out “Toad Abodes” and “Froggy Fun” on Tuesday and Thursday. Click here for details.

More to do:

Mulligans Island in Cranston is open for the season with a driving range, mini golf, and baseball cages available. Click here for details.

Lasergate in Fall River is a popular spot for laser tag and more. Click here for details.

Get the kids moving and jumping at Launch Trampoline Park in Warwick. Click here for details.

The Providence Bruins finish the regular season at the AMP in Providence with games through April 16. Click here for details.

Kids climbing the walls? Take them to Rock Spot Climbing, with facilities in Lincoln, Providence and Peacedale. Click here for details.

The Newport Car Museum in Portsmouth has a collection of over 90 cars from the 1950s to the present. Click here for details.

United Skates of America in East Providence, has roller skating and special events all week long. Click here for details.

Old Mountain Lanes in Wakefield is busy year-round with leagues, birthday parties, and more. Click here for details.