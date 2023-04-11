St. Andrew’s College Rugby Team, of Makhanda, South Africa, will play the Rugby Rhode Island “Fightin’ Quahogs” Select Team at Fort Adams State Park on Thursday, April 13th with kickoff at 4 PM. The game is free and open to the public.

The match, sponsored by Rugby Rhode Island, the state’s youth rugby organization, and Newport Rugby, is a stop on the South African high school’s USA tour that includes stops in Boston, New York and Washington, DC. As is rugby tradition, the home team will host dinner for the visitors, who will be treated to a delicious McGrath’s Clambake.

“While rugby is a huge in other countries, especially South Africa, as seen in the film Invictus, it is just catching on at the youth level here in the US, where it is now the country’s fastest growing youth sport,” RugbyRI shares in a press release. “Rugby Rhode Island, formed in 2019 to foster growth of the youth game, is the USA Rugby-authorized governing body for youth rugby in the Ocean State. There are currently three youth clubs (Providence, Aquidneck Island & South County) and two high school teams (Bishop Hendricken and North Kingstown)”.

The best players from these teams make up the Fightin’ Quahogs Select team, or what rugby calls a “side”.

For more information on joining a youth rugby club, or to get involved in youth rugby coaching, please visit www.rugbyri.org.