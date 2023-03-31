Join Rhode Island author Amanda Quay Blount as she presents the intriguing research that led to her new book, Meet Me At The Biltmore: 100 Years at Providence’s Most Storied Hotel. Dive into the hotel’s fascinating beginnings as a public exercise in civic engagement; explore its scandalous early days during Prohibition; and meet the characters who made this iconic building Providence’s social, political, and criminal epicenter. Learn why Meet Me At The Biltmore has been called “a must read for anyone who values experiencing and preserving the history of America’s treasured places.” The book is sold through Stillwater Press and will be available for purchase and signing after the lecture.

The talk will take place on April 13th at 6:30 PM at the Portsmouth Historical Society, 870 East Main Road, second floor. Lecture is free to Society Members; $5 donation for non-members. No pre-registration is required and all are welcome. Please note that the second floor access is not handicap accessible.

Amanda Quay Blount is a New Jersey native but lives in Providence, Rhode Island with her husband, daughter, their pet rabbit, Arthur, and the family dog, Rye. When she isn’t researching and writing historical fiction and nonfiction, Amanda runs a nonprofit organization and is a strategic planning consultant. She has traveled extensively around the world, collecting stories along the way. Amanda believes that it is a profound privilege to be able to tell other people’s stories through her writing and is grateful for the opportunity to share some of these with the world.