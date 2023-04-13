Things continue to spring back to life around Rhode Island this weekend with some great theater, a foodie film event, ballet, and a cannabis festival all on the agenda. Check out “Six Picks Events” below to learn more.

All Weekend: The Foodie Film Festival returns to the Jane Pickens Film and Events Center in Newport beginning Friday. The theater is screening a dozen films over the next nine days to coincide with Newport Restaurant Week. Critically acclaimed films include Coffee Wars, Tampopo, and Hundred Foot Journey. Check the full schedule here.

All Weekend: Six is a blockbuster musical that tells the story of the six wives of Henry VIII. The show is playing at PPAC in Providence for two weeks so you’ll have a chance to see it through next weekend. Don’t miss the high-energy show that uses popular music to bring the wives together. Click here for details.

All Weekend: It’s opening weekend at The Wilbury Theatre in Providence for Indecent. The play tells the true story behind Sholem Asch’s God Of Vengeance – a Yiddish play that opened on Broadway in 1922 and was shut down by the police for offensive content. Click here for details.

Saturday and Sunday: The Coastal Cultivators Classic is a cannabis festival happening this weekend at the Hope Artiste Village in Pawtucket. Learn more about the cannabis industry from over 40 cultivators and 30 vendors along with music from Ghostface Killa, Roots of Creation and Sheek Louch. Click here for details.

Saturday: The black box at the United Theatre in Westerly has a special show from it’s resident dance company, Festival Ballet of Providence. “Pure Dance” presents an exciting selection of contemporary and neoclassical ballet works. Click here for details.

Saturday: Boston native Gary Gulman‘s comedy is about the obvious and the absurd. He brings his current tour, “Born On 3rd Base,” in which he hilariously chronicles his impoverished childhood on food stamps, free lunch, and welfare checks while skewering our current Tale of Two Cities-esque wealth gap, to the Greenwich Odeum Saturday. Click here for details.