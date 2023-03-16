No doubt, there’s a soundtrack to St. Patrick’s Day, and whether you enjoy traditional sea shanties or Celtic punk, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a bonus edition of “Six Pick Music” with some of the best local music to celebrate the day. Sláinte!

All weekend: The Boys are Back! For authentic Boston-bred Celtic punk, go no further than Dropkick Murphys, playing several shows this weekend. Friday and Saturday, the band plays the new MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Sunday catch them at House of Blues. Click here for tickets and more information.

Friday: Celtic Rockabilly? Why not? Nick-a-Nee’s St. Patrick’s Day is back featuring local favorites The Teledynes. Music starts around 10PM at PVD’s favorite dive bar. Click here for details.

Friday: Bank of Ireland is a traditional folk/roots/Celtic band “favoring story songs, of daggers in hearts and martyred rebels.” They play the archive book + snackery in Warren with music beginning around 7PM. Click here for details.

Friday: Head to the Pub on Park for an afternoon of Irish music featuring pub songs, rebel songs, covers, and sea shanties from Garda, along with a special pub menu for the day. Click here for details.

Saturday: The celebration continues after the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Providence at the Narragansett Brewery with folk/punk Boston-based Sláinte playing from 2-6 with special performances from local Irish dance company Tir Na Nog between breaks. Click here for details.

Saturday: St.Patrick’s Day Festival at Newport Vineyards features a pair of afternoon sessions with Irish beer, food, wine, grape stomping, and live music. Check out The Naticks from 11:30-2 and Straight Outta Rehab from 2:30-5. Click here for details.