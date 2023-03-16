Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island.
Thursday, March 16
Things To Do
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
- 12 pm: Museum Reads – “Gods and Girls: Tales of Art, Seduction and Obsession” at Newport Art Museum
- 12 pm to 2 pm: St. Mary’s Church Open
- 5 pm to 9 pm: Rock & Roll Sushi at Stoneacre Garden
- 5:30 pm: Make New Friends with Girl Scouts at Middletown Public Library
- 6 pm to 7:30 pm: The Cocktail Club: Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 7:30 pm: Elements at The Keats Theatre
- Newport Irish Heritage Month
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: Living at 4:30 pm, 80 For Brady at 7:30 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves at 8 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm
- Little Compton: Little Compton School Building Committee at 3:30 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm
- Newport: Newport Public Library at 4 pm, Newport School Committee – City Council Liaison Subcommittee at 5:15 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Budget Committee at 6:30 pm
- See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Friday, March 17
Things To Do
- 9 am: Coffee with the Captain on Bowen’s Wharf
- 11:30 am: St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at Stoneacre Brasserie
- 12 pm to 2 pm: St. Mary’s Church Open
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center
- 2 pm: Rum and Revolution Walking Tour with Rum Tasting
- 4 pm to 8 pm: Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner with Traditional Irish Music at Hibernian Hall
- 5 pm to 8 pm: St. Paddy’s Beer Hall Night at Newport Vineyards
- 7 pm: Bridge, Brahms and Beyond Presented by Kingston Chamber Music Festival at Jamestown Arts Center
- 7:30 pm: Elements at The Keats Theatre
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 2 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: 80 For Brady at 4:30 pm, Living at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Take It To The Bridge Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Cold Wayne from 5 pm to 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: John Erikson from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Eric Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Davina Yannetty & Jim Hitte from 8 pm to 11 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
Saturday, March 18
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am & 12:30 pm: Annual Trolley Tour of Irish Newport
- 11:30 am to 2 pm: St. Paddy’s Festival at Newport Vineyards
- 1 pm: Ariel Tea Party at Cutie Curls Boutique
- 2 pm to 5 pm: Irish Music at Greenvale Vineyards
- 2:30 pm to 5 pm: St. Paddy’s Festival at Newport Vineyards
- 6 pm: 64th Annual “Irish Night at Knights of Columbus Hall
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm: Bach: St. John Passion – RI Civic Chorale at St. Joseph Church
- 7:30 pm: Elements at The Keats Theatre
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Living at 2 pm, 80 For Brady at 4:30 pm, Everything Everywhere All At Once at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Localz Tiverton: John Erikson at 6 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin Wanna B’s at 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Brass Force from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Lucas Neil from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 8 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm
City & Government
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 10:30 am
- Tiverton: Tiverton Budget Committee at 9 am
Sunday, March 19
Things To Do
- 10 am to 2 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Tiverton Middle School
- 10 am: A special reading of excerpts from WHAT NOT TO COOK at Channing Memorial Church
- 11 am to 1 pm: St. Patrick’s Cèilidh in the Dining Room at Blithewold
- 12:30 pm: Historic Irish Cemetery Tour at Saint Joseph Cemetery
- 2:30 pm: “Gaelic & Garlic” Celebration Supper at Vasco da Gama Hall
- 7:30 pm: Elements at The Keats Theatre
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351s from 1 pm to 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
- The Reef: Mike Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 4 pm
City & Government
- No local meetings are scheduled.
