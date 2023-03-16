Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport, Rhode Island.

Thursday, March 16

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • JPT Film & Event Center: Living at 4:30 pm, 80 For Brady at 7:30 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
  • Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
  • Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves at 8 pm

City & Government

  • Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm
  • Little Compton: Little Compton School Building Committee at 3:30 pm
  • Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm
  • Newport: Newport Public Library at 4 pm, Newport School Committee – City Council Liaison Subcommittee at 5:15 pm
  • Portsmouth: Portsmouth Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
  • Tiverton: Tiverton Budget Committee at 6:30 pm
  • See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Friday, March 17

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 2 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Ave Duo at 6 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: 80 For Brady at 4:30 pm, Living at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Take It To The Bridge Trio from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • Newport Vineyards: Cold Wayne from 5 pm to 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: John Erikson from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Eric Fontana from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling pianos with Davina Yannetty & Jim Hitte from 8 pm to 11 pm

City & Government

  • No local meetings are scheduled.
Saturday, March 18

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Living at 2 pm, 80 For Brady at 4:30 pm, Everything Everywhere All At Once at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
  • Localz Tiverton: John Erikson at 6 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin Wanna B’s at 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Brass Force from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
  • One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ Nook at 11:30 pm
  • Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Lucas Neil from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos from 8 pm to 10 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Dave Alves at 7 pm

City & Government

Sunday, March 19

Things To Do

 Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Pat Halpin & The 351s from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Pub: John Erikson at 4 pm
  • The Reef: Mike Jazz Brunch from 1 pm to 4 pm

 City & Government