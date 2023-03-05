One aspect of our personal growth journey that is talked about a lot, but often not defined, is the concept of process. The Process is defined as a series of steps or stages that individuals go through in their journey of self-discovery and self-improvement. It involves self-awareness, education, skills development, goal setting, and action. This is not a one-size-fits-all solution, as each person’s journey is unique and may involve different areas of focus. However, understanding the concept can help individuals make sense of the ups and downs of personal growth and stay committed to their goals. By recognizing that the process is ongoing, and that setbacks or challenges are a natural part of growth, we can develop a growth mindset and stay motivated to continue the journey of self-improvement.

The process is different for each individual because we all have different experiences, backgrounds, and perspectives. What works for one person may not work for another. Some may focus more on education and skills development, while others may prioritize introspection and self-awareness. It’s important to recognize that personal growth is a journey, not a destination, and that there is no right or wrong way to go through the process. It also involves expanding knowledge, challenging limiting beliefs, and taking action towards goals and aspirations.

As we take personal inventory and find items that need to be addressed it is a good time to shift direction in order to allow growth. If listening fully is a found issue, then consciously taking the time to pause before answering or watching for other conversational cues would be in order. Note that interrupting when others speak is a sign of “not listening”. When these things are noticed and altered, growth is achieved..

Growth is achievable through taking active and measurable steps, but it requires deliberate action. Merely hoping for change to occur without taking action is insufficient. Intentionally working for the goal of personal growth will give a different outlook on how and why activities are taken.

Jerry Frear is a highly experienced transformation coach, executive coach, and business coach. With over 30 years of experience as a pastor and digital marketer, Jerry has a wealth of knowledge and expertise to draw upon in his coaching practice. He is dedicated to helping people become their best selves, and believes that there is always something to do every day to become better. If you have any questions or would like to connect with Jerry, email him at jerry@jerryfrear.com or visit his website at www.jerryfrear.com.