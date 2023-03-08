Mayor Xay and Third Ward Councilor David Carlin were joined by Fire Chief and Parade Grand Marshal Harp Donnelly IV, and Newport-Kinsale Committee Member Rick O’Neill to paint the ceremonial green stripe on Broadway earlier today.

Newport City Hall marks the official starting point for the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the although the entire length of the parade won’t be striped, the City’s Public Services Department will also be applying green paint to a section of centerline that runs down Thames Street in the City’s historically Irish Fifth Ward neighborhood from Morton to Harrison Avenue later in the week, according to the City of Newport.

“Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of our community’s great traditions and I am happy the City is able to bring back this portion of it,” said Mayor Xay.

Added Councilor Carlin, “How fitting is it that we are continuing a tradition started by the late, great Mayor Humphrey (Harp) J. Donnelly III, as we prepare to celebrate and honor his son, Parade Grand Marshal and our city fire chief, Humphrey (Harp) J. Donnelly IV.”