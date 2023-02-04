It was a busy week here at What’sUpNewp, as we published more than 110 stories. Here’s a look at the stories that were grabbing the most attention from our readers;

one WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong Xay catches us up on the latest from City Hall.

three Newport Folk Festival kicks off lineup announcements; CAAMP is returning to Newport CAAMP, the folk-indie band from Athens, Ohio, kicks off the 2023 Newport Folk Lineup. The band has played at the festival twice before.

four Sea View Villa sells for $15 million As one of the first homes built on Easton’s Point, the iconic 8,105 sq. ft. home is set on almost four acres of captivating coastline on “the point.”

seven Newport Burger Bender returns Feb. 17. – 26 Newport Burger Bender, the “best burger” contest returns this February for 10 days of burger bending.

eight Newport Restaurant Group donates $60,750 to local nonprofits through 2022 Gift Card Donation Program Through the program, $2.00 from every gift card purchase is donated to area non-profits with a mission toward fighting food insecurity.

nine Aquidneck Land Trust conserves 4.91-acre coastal property in Portsmouth The site includes salt marsh and scrub-shrub habitat, visible from the path, railroad, surrounding houses, and boats out at sea

ten RIPTA to use $5 million federal grant to develop a Safe Streets action plan for 29 Rhode Island communities 29 cities and towns across Rhode Island (including Newport, Portsmouth, Middletown, and Little Compton) will develop a Safe Streets action plan and may use it to apply for additional federal funding for roadway safety upgrades