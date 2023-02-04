It was a busy week here at What’sUpNewp, as we published more than 110 stories. Here’s a look at the stories that were grabbing the most attention from our readers;
one
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong
Xay catches us up on the latest from City Hall.
two
Here are the 8 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week
Newport County real estate transactions for the week of Jan. 23 – 27, 2023
three
Newport Folk Festival kicks off lineup announcements; CAAMP is returning to Newport
CAAMP, the folk-indie band from Athens, Ohio, kicks off the 2023 Newport Folk Lineup. The band has played at the festival twice before.
four
Sea View Villa sells for $15 million
As one of the first homes built on Easton’s Point, the iconic 8,105 sq. ft. home is set on almost four acres of captivating coastline on “the point.”
five
Tickets for the 2023 Newport Folk Festival go on sale on Feb. 1
3-day event scheduled to return to Fort Adams State Park from July 28 – 30, 2023.
six
RI Brew Fest brings regional brewers and beer lovers to Waterfire Arts Center
Sold out festival held in Providence Jan. 28
seven
Newport Burger Bender returns Feb. 17. – 26
Newport Burger Bender, the “best burger” contest returns this February for 10 days of burger bending.
eight
Newport Restaurant Group donates $60,750 to local nonprofits through 2022 Gift Card Donation Program
Through the program, $2.00 from every gift card purchase is donated to area non-profits with a mission toward fighting food insecurity.
nine
Aquidneck Land Trust conserves 4.91-acre coastal property in Portsmouth
The site includes salt marsh and scrub-shrub habitat, visible from the path, railroad, surrounding houses, and boats out at sea
ten
RIPTA to use $5 million federal grant to develop a Safe Streets action plan for 29 Rhode Island communities
29 cities and towns across Rhode Island (including Newport, Portsmouth, Middletown, and Little Compton) will develop a Safe Streets action plan and may use it to apply for additional federal funding for roadway safety upgrades