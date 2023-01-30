Tickets for the 2023 Newport Folk Festival, which will return to Fort Adams State Park on July 28-30, will go on sale beginning Wednesday, February 1 at 1 pm via DICE.

Full ticket pricing is listed below. Children under 10 are free with a maximum of 2 children attending per ticketed adult. Children 10 and over will need to purchase a full-priced admission ticket.

In traditional fashion, the lineup has not been announced. The lineup is typically announced after tickets sell out, which is usually the same day they go on sale.

As a reminder, Newport Folk Festival encourages fans not to purchase tickets they see on the secondary market, or from any individual or corporate resellers claiming to have tickets before they have officially gone on sale to the public. Those speculative listings are not real tickets that the seller actually owns. Only purchase from official Newport Folk sources during the official on-sale or waitlist. All Newport Folk tickets are mobile from our ticketing partner DICE.

Download the DICE app for iOS HERE

or

Download the DICE app for Android HERE

or

Purchase via the DICE website HERE.

For more information go to https://newportfolk.org/tickets/

﻿TICKET PRICING

Adult Tickets

3-Day General Admission Pass: $270.89 (includes fees)

2-Day General Admission Pass: $214.24 (includes fees)

Single-Day Ticket: $111.24 (includes fees)

3-Day Parking: $69.01 (includes fees)

Single-Day Parking: $25.75

About Newport Festivals Foundation:

Newport Festivals Foundation is a 501(c)(3) profit organization and its mission is to foster the legacy and expand the impact of its Folk and Jazz Festivals through educational initiatives that celebrate innovation while preserving the deep traditions inherent in Jazz and Folk music. The Foundation’s goal is to offer opportunity, inspire through exposure and facilitate the collection of resources needed for musicians to celebrate and innovate. The focus on creating unique experiences to spark engagement is accomplished through a variety of initiatives taking place all over America, including instrument donations, performances at schools and support for music education programs with partnering organizations.

For more information on the education initiatives of Newport Festivals Foundation, please visit www.newportfestivals.org.