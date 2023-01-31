Newport Restaurant Group (NRG) today announced that it has donated $60,750 to local nonprofits that focus on food insecurity as a result of its annual, year-round gift card program. Through the program, $2.00 from every gift card purchase is donated to area non-profits with a mission toward fighting food insecurity. Since the program’s inception in 2019, more than $150,000 has been distributed to local agencies.

“Every year, all our employee-owners and I are grateful to our guests for their continued support of our gift card program,” said Paul O’Reilly, President and Chief Executive Officer, Newport Restaurant Group in a statement provided to What’sUpNewp. “Each gift card order throughout the year allows us to continue to support organizations that provide help and hope to those experiencing food insecurity in our region.”

2022 recipients include the RI Community Food Bank, Hope’s Harvest RI, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, and Aquidneck Community Table in Rhode Island and Brookline Food Pantry and The Food Project in Massachusetts.

In addition to the financial support, NRG employee owners volunteer with these organizations throughout the year in a variety of ways, from collecting non-perishable food items for the RI Community Food Bank to preparing and serving dinners at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, to harvesting surplus fruits and vegetables at local farms that are distributed to hunger relief agencies through a partnership with Hope’s Harvest.

The 2023 gift card program is ongoing and gift cards can be purchased at any NRG property or online at www.newportrestaurantgroup.com.