Newport County saw a busy week in the housing market with several single-family residences being sold between January 23 – 27, 2023.

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

What Sold

A 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 1826 square-foot home located at 53 Cypress Avenue in Tiverton sold for $372,000, it was originally listed for $389,000.

Another property that was sold was a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 2848 square-foot home located at 21 Watson Way in Little Compton for $716,000, it was originally listed for $750,000.

A 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 1206-square-foot home located at 24 Amesbury Lane in Little Compton was sold for $495,000, it was listed for the same price.

A 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1392 square-foot home located at 12 Cypress Avenue in Tiverton was sold for $435,000, it was listed for the same price.

An 11-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 8105 square-foot home located at 333 Tuckerman Avenue in Middletown was sold for $15,000,000, it was originally listed for $17,500,000.

A 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 2641 square-foot home located at 154 Stoney Hollow Road in Tiverton was sold for $674,900, it was originally listed for $699,000.

A 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 2850 square foot home located at 9 Spring Hill Road in Portsmouth was sold for $799,000, it was originally listed for the same price.

Finally, a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 2278 square-foot home located at 616 West Reach Drive in Jamestown was sold for $930,000, it was originally listed for $999,999.