Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of “Sea View Villa” at 333 Tuckerman Avenue in Middletown, Rhode Island. The property sold for $15,000,000. The sale was brokered by Tina Wiley, David Huberman, and Kate Kirby Greenman.

As one of the first homes built on Easton’s Point, the iconic 8,105 sq. ft. home is set on almost four acres of captivating coastline on “the point.” With Jacobean-style gables, Queen Anne forms, and an Italianate porch, architect John Dixon Johnston built the residence in 1881 for Zachariah C. Deas, a stock-broker and former Civil War general. Having worked closely with architect Dudley Newton, Johnston experimented with multiple gables in different directions to capture breathtaking, panoramic ocean views stretching from Martha’s Vineyard to Block Island, and a striking vista of Newport’s Cliff Walk across Easton’s Bay. A wrap around porch became a coveted setting for epic sunsets. The Spiratos family purchased this iconic property in 1945 and enjoyed its charms for four generations. Many original details remain today including eight intricately designed tiled fireplaces, handsome paneling, coffered ceilings, and stained-glass windows by John La Farge.

“The sale of ‘Sea View Villa’ represents Middletown’s highest residential sale in the past fifteen years, and the second highest sale ever for the town,” stated selling agent, Tina Wiley. “This special property has charmed many for years, whether from nearby First (Easton’s) Beach, or across the bay from Newport’s Gilded Age mansions.”