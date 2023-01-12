Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Rhode Island this weekend, Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Friday, January 13

Things To Do

5 pm: New Year’s Winter Wellness Workshop at Norman Bird Sanctuary

8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Teldynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Outcry Duo at 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Collin Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Newport: Newport Board of Tax Appeals at 2 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Saturday, January 14

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Elks Club: Phenix Ave Duo at 6:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Sean Rivers and Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

Rejects Beer Co: COMEDY NIGHT at 8 pm

Rusty’s: Nightlife at 8 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef: Mel & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Sunday, January 15

Things To Do

Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Ed Peabody & The Big Blue Thang at 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm

The Reef: Mel & Friends from 1 pm to 4 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Upcoming Events