Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County, Rhode Island this weekend, Friday, January 13 through Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Friday, January 13
Things To Do
- 5 pm: New Year’s Winter Wellness Workshop at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: The Teldynes from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: 7 Day Weekend at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Outcry Duo at 8:30 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Collin Van Pelt from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Newport: Newport Board of Tax Appeals at 2 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Saturday, January 14
Newport Art Museum re-launches “Wake + Create” program for children and caregivers
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 5 pm: Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 10:30 am: Wake + Create at Newport Art Museum
- 1 pm: New Year Retreat: Vision Boards, Sound Bath & Tarot at The Huddle
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: COMEDY NIGHT AT REJECTS BEER CO.
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Elks Club: Phenix Ave Duo at 6:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Farm Dog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
- One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Sean Rivers and Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- Rejects Beer Co: COMEDY NIGHT at 8 pm
- Rusty’s: Nightlife at 8 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Mel & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Sunday, January 15
Battle on the Ice: Aquidneck Island’s annual ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ charity hockey game returns on Jan. 15
Proceeds from the event will benefit two causes.
Newport County NAACP to host 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration
Events to take place on January 15 – 16.
Things To Do
- 10 am to 5 pm: Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 1 pm: Mocktail Workshop at Perro Salado at Perro Salado
- 1 pm: Newport Cocktail Wars Espresso Martini Challenge sponsored by Litchfield Distillery at The Safari Room
- 3 pm: Music Celebration at Redwood Athenaeum featuring The Voices of Unity Choir – Mount Zion AME and Community Baptist Church under the direction of Frances-Elayne Johnson.
- 3:30 pm: Aquidneck Island ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ charity hockey game at St. George’s
- 6 pm: RMT Hurricanes Hockey Fundraiser at Cappy’s
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Ed Peabody & The Big Blue Thang at 4 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 4 pm
- The Reef: Mel & Friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.