The Newport County Branch of the NAACP has announced plans for its 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Holiday Celebration, “Together We Can Be Can Be The Dream”, on Sunday, January 15 and Monday, January 16, 2023.

Below is the full schedule for the two-day event.

Sunday, January 15

3 pm: Music Celebration at Redwood Athenaeum featuring The Voices of Unity Choir – Mount Zion AME and Community Baptist Church under the direction of Frances-Elayne Johnson.

Monday, January 16

9 am: Torch Run Ceremony at the 1st Rhode Island Regiment Monument in Portsmouth.

9:30 am: Annual Birthday Program at Thompson Middle School. The guest speaker will be Angela McCalla, Newport City Councilor.

12 pm: Annual Luncheon at Green Valley Country Club. The guest speaker will be Dr. Letizia Gambrell-Boone, Salve Regina University.

5 pm: Evening Worship Service at the Community Baptist Church in Newport.