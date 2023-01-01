It’s that time of year again – the start of a new calendar year is upon us, and many of us are thinking about our goals and resolutions for the coming year. What goals will you set for yourself? My goals will all revolve around continuing my personal growth, and my health with more running, and strengthening my mindfulness practice.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by setting resolutions and goals, a great place to start is to make your life a priority in 2023. That was my 2022 goal and it has helped to change my life. But where to start? What does it look like to make life the priority?

First, it’s important to understand that prioritizing your life doesn’t mean neglecting responsibilities or ignoring the needs of others. It is rather being mindful of the things that cost time and energy. Make the focus on those things that truly matter.

So, how can you make life a priority in the coming year? Here are a few tips to get you started:

Who are you? – Identify your values: What’s most important to you in life? Whether it’s your family, your career, your health, or something else, identifying your core values can help you make better decisions about how you spend your time. Set clear goals: Once you know what matters most to you, it’s time to set some goals. These can be big-picture goals, getting a new job or improving your health, or more specifically, short-term goals like completing a project at work or , as I did in 2022, running a marathon. As James Clear says: “When making plans, Think Big. When making progress, think small.” Make a schedule: A calendar is your friend. Making a schedule and keeping a calendar can help you manage your time more effectively and ensure that progress is made toward the goals. (See the James Clear quote again!) Be sure to include time for rest and relaxation, as well as time for the things that bring you joy. Plan time for your own self-care. Learn to say no: It’s easy to get caught up in the demands of others, but it’s important to remember that there is only so much time and energy. It’s okay to say “NO” to requests. You do not have to do everything. Practice mindfulness: Being mindful means being present in the moment and paying attention to your thoughts and feelings. This can help you make better decisions about how to spend your time and can reduce stress and improve overall well-being.

By following these tips, you can make prioritizing your life a priority in 2023 and ensure that you’re living a fulfilling and balanced life. Remember, it’s okay to take breaks and slow down when needed. The most important thing is to find what works for you and stick to it. Slow steady daily progress is what we seek. Life will not change overnight, for most, but there can be progress each day.

I hope 2023 is a year in which you will see the transformation in your life that you so desire.

