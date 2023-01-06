The first week of 2023 has been a busy one for us here at What’sUpNewp. Here’s a look at the top stories of the week.
One
Providence man sentenced to Federal Prison for participating in ongoing fraud schemes
Providence Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Participating in Fraud Schemes Before and After His Initial Arrest for Bank Fraud
two
New Year, New Job? Here are 100+ job opportunities available right now in Newport County
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in Newport County.
three
Newport County real estate transactions for the week ending Dec. 31
16 homes changed hands in Newport County last week.
four
2023 State Beach Season Parking Passes now available online
The passes, which are valid for all eight of Rhode Island’s state beaches, can be purchased at current rates for residents, non-residents, and seniors.
five
New traffic signals, patterns coming to several intersections around the Pell Bridge Ramps project on Jan. 3
At the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Halsey Boulevard, a new signal will allow free right turns for traffic coming from the Navy base and roundabout, heading towards the Pell Bridge and downtown.
six
Discovering the history of Newport: A guide to the city’s street names and landmarks
The streets and landmarks of Newport are rich in more than three hundred years of history, triumphs, and tribulations. Look no further than the street names around Newport for a quick history and tip of the hat to some of Newport’s original founders, heroes, and early settlers.
seven
The Reef’s January Events: Something for everyone to enjoy
The 3-Course Culinary Experience, featuring a rotating 3-course menu paired with a bottle of wine, is available for $85 for 2 people.
Eight
Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI metro using data from Zillow.
nine
Counties in Rhode Island with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker cited data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Center for Environmental Information to identify the counties in Rhode Island with the greatest departure from average temperatures during the period December 2021 to November 2022 compared to the 1901-2000 average.
ten
Charges against man arrested during abortion rally dismissed
Prosecutors have dismissed charges against a man arrested during an abortion protest in Rhode Island last summer, according to court records and the man’s lawyer.