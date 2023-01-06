The first week of 2023 has been a busy one for us here at What’sUpNewp. Here’s a look at the top stories of the week.

One

two

three

four

five

six

seven

Eight

nine

Counties in Rhode Island with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years

Stacker cited data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Center for Environmental Information to identify the counties in Rhode Island with the greatest departure from average temperatures during the period December 2021 to November 2022 compared to the 1901-2000 average.

ten

Recent Local Obituaries

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.