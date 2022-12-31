Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#6. Tiverton, RI

– Typical home value: $481,511

– 1-year price change: +13.1%

– 5-year price change: +62.1%

#5. Portsmouth, RI

– Typical home value: $613,754

– 1-year price change: +11.6%

– 5-year price change: +58.8%

#4. Middletown, RI

– Typical home value: $684,401

– 1-year price change: +18.5%

– 5-year price change: +69.3%

#3. Newport, RI

– Typical home value: $790,568

– 1-year price change: +13.0%

– 5-year price change: +64.0%

#2. Little Compton, RI

– Typical home value: $843,202

– 1-year price change: +7.4%

– 5-year price change: +53.6%

#1. Jamestown, RI

– Typical home value: $968,174

– 1-year price change: +9.6%

– 5-year price change: +56.2%