More Details

This is an amazing month to explore The Reef – the delectable events rolling in this season are truly something special! Get ready for a mouthwatering experience like never before and make your reservation now so you don’t miss out. Check out the lineup:

3-Course Culinary Experience

Start the new year off with a culinary journey! This is your chance to explore an ever-changing 3 course menu paired perfectly with a bottle of wine, all at The Reef’s unbeatable price of $85 for 2 people throughout the month of January. Bon Appetit!

Candelight Dinner

Join us on Saturday January 21st for a romantic candlelight dinner like no other! Unforgettable flavors and an atmosphere of pure romance will fill the air as The Reef is illuminated only by candelight. Leave your everyday life behind, and have an amazing night you’ll never forget with Dinner by Candlelight at The Reef. Please call 401-324-5852 for more information.

Igloo Village

Treat yourself to an extaordinary evening in one of the enchanting igloos. From a serene winter wonderland, to lush, tropical rainforest vibes – explore the natural beauty that awaits you on this waterfront dining experience like no other! Enjoy your meal while sitting underneath twinkling stars and marvel at the dreamy decorations surrounding you.

Brunch

Come check out the amazing brunch menu being offered every Saturday and Sunday, featuring Baileys French Toast, a Breakfast Burger and the best Avocado Toast that you’ve ever had. This will definitely be your new go to brunch spot.

Don’t forget The Reef has live music every Friday and Saturday night and Sunday for brunch with free parking all winter long. For more information, go to their website at Thereefnewport.com