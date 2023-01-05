The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced today that 2023 State beach season parking passes are now available for purchase online. The passes, which are valid for all eight of Rhode Island’s state beaches, can be purchased at current rates for residents, non-residents, and seniors. Resident passes cost $30, non-resident passes cost $60, resident senior passes cost $15, and non-resident senior passes cost $30.

In addition to the standard passes, DEM is also offering gift certificates for the 2023 beach season. These certificates can be redeemed for resident or senior passes, but the recipient must provide proof of residency and/or senior status to complete the purchase. Gift certificates cannot be redeemed for cash value.

“Now is the perfect time to buy your 2023 State beach season parking pass for some of the best beaches anywhere,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “Beach parking passes make a great gift for loved ones, friends, and co-workers any time of year, and allow for quicker entry into beach lots during the busy summer season.”

Customers who purchase passes or gift certificates online will be notified of their approval within seven to 10 business days. For more information, visit www.riparks.com/beachpass.

