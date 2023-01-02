Last week in Newport County saw a range of real estate sales, with properties ranging from single-family homes to multi-family units and condominiums.

Tyler Bernadyn

Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are still seeing premium prices for their homes due to extremely low inventory, even with interest rates on the rise.

What Sold Last Week

Last week, the real estate market in Newport County saw 16 homes sold, with prices ranging from $315,000 to $5,000,000.

One of the homes that sold was a single-family residence located at 75 Alice Avenue in Portsmouth, RI. It had 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and was sold for $315,000, after being listed for $415,000.

Another home that was recently sold was a single-family residence located at 71 Everett Street in Middletown, RI. It had 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, and was sold for $445,000, after being listed for $517,500.

A multi-family residence located at 1535 Wapping Road in Middletown, RI also sold last week. It had 7 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and was sold for $1,500,000, after being listed for the same price.

One of the more expensive homes that sold last week was a single-family residence located at 43 Ashurst Avenue in Middletown, RI. It had 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, and was sold for $5,000,000, after being listed for the same price.

In Little Compton, two single-family homes were sold. The first was located at 48 Tuniper Lane S, and had 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It was sold for $1,075,000, after being listed for $1,295,000. The second home was located at an undisclosed address, and had 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. It was sold for $920,000, after being listed for $1,045,000.

Other homes that sold in Newport County last week included a single family residence at 116 Kay Street in Newport, RI, a single family residence at 358 Water Street in Portsmouth, RI, a single family residence at 3 Key Court in Newport, RI, a single family residence at 1882 East Main Road in Portsmouth, RI, a single family residence at 164 Eustis Avenue in Newport, RI, a single family residence at 5 Francisco Drive in Middletown, RI, and a single family residence at 63 Robert Gray Avenue in Tiverton, RI.

Overall, it seems that the real estate market in Newport County remains active, with a variety of properties available for buyers.