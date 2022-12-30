It has been a busy year in Newport, with plenty of news and events to keep residents and visitors informed and entertained. Here’s a look at the top 10 stories on What’sUpNewp in 2022:
ONE: The Blizzard of 2022 hit Rhode Island hard, with snowfall and wind gusts causing widespread disruption across the state.
Here’s how much snow fell across Rhode Island
TWO: Fourth of July celebrations were in full swing, with fireworks displays taking place across the state.
Where to find 4th of July fireworks in Rhode Island
THREE: A Rhode Island resident made the Forbes list of “The 400 Richest People in America,” with a net worth topping $3.1 billion.
Rhode Island resident lands on Forbes list of ‘The 400 Richest People In America’
FOUR: Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire at The Wayfinder Hotel, with three Newport firefighters sustaining injuries.
Firefighters battle four-alarm fire at The Wayfinder Hotel
FIVE: The “Blizzard of ’78” was remembered as a storm that will never be experienced again, due to the many changes that have occurred in the 44 years since it hit.
SIX: Photos captured the scene in Newport during the Blizzard of 2022, showing the city blanketed in snow.
Photo Gallery: Snow blankets Newport during ‘Blizzard of 2022’
SEVEN: The Newport Bachelorette Guide provided brides-to-be with an ultimate guide for celebrating in the City-by-the-Sea.
The Newport Bachelorette Guide 2022
EIGHT: The Panera Bread location in Newport permanently closed its doors, with customers met with signs announcing the closure.
Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location
NINE: A kayaking incident in Newport resulted in the recovery of a man’s body and an overturned kayak by the Newport Fire Department.
Victim identified in kayaking incident in Newport
TEN: The 2022 Newport Folk Festival featured a surprise appearance by Paul Simon, who joined Nathaniel Rateliff for four songs to close out the day.
2022 Newport Folk Festival: Surprise Appearance by Paul Simon – Day 2 Recap and Photos
Overall, it has been a year filled with both challenges and celebrations in Newport. We look forward to seeing what the next year brings.