It has been a busy year in Newport, with plenty of news and events to keep residents and visitors informed and entertained. Here’s a look at the top 10 stories on What’sUpNewp in 2022:

ONE: The Blizzard of 2022 hit Rhode Island hard, with snowfall and wind gusts causing widespread disruption across the state.

TWO: Fourth of July celebrations were in full swing, with fireworks displays taking place across the state.

Where to find 4th of July fireworks in Rhode Island If you’re looking to enjoy a fireworks display over the Fourth Of July week and weekend, you’re in luck!

THREE: A Rhode Island resident made the Forbes list of “The 400 Richest People in America,” with a net worth topping $3.1 billion.

FOUR: Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire at The Wayfinder Hotel, with three Newport firefighters sustaining injuries.

FIVE: The “Blizzard of ’78” was remembered as a storm that will never be experienced again, due to the many changes that have occurred in the 44 years since it hit.

SIX: Photos captured the scene in Newport during the Blizzard of 2022, showing the city blanketed in snow.

SEVEN: The Newport Bachelorette Guide provided brides-to-be with an ultimate guide for celebrating in the City-by-the-Sea.

EIGHT: The Panera Bread location in Newport permanently closed its doors, with customers met with signs announcing the closure.

NINE: A kayaking incident in Newport resulted in the recovery of a man’s body and an overturned kayak by the Newport Fire Department.

TEN: The 2022 Newport Folk Festival featured a surprise appearance by Paul Simon, who joined Nathaniel Rateliff for four songs to close out the day.

Overall, it has been a year filled with both challenges and celebrations in Newport. We look forward to seeing what the next year brings.