It has been a busy year in Newport, with plenty of news and events to keep residents and visitors informed and entertained. Here’s a look at the top 10 stories on What’sUpNewp in 2022:

ONE: The Blizzard of 2022 hit Rhode Island hard, with snowfall and wind gusts causing widespread disruption across the state.

TWO: Fourth of July celebrations were in full swing, with fireworks displays taking place across the state.

THREE: A Rhode Island resident made the Forbes list of “The 400 Richest People in America,” with a net worth topping $3.1 billion.

FOUR: Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire at The Wayfinder Hotel, with three Newport firefighters sustaining injuries.

FIVE: The “Blizzard of ’78” was remembered as a storm that will never be experienced again, due to the many changes that have occurred in the 44 years since it hit.

SIX: Photos captured the scene in Newport during the Blizzard of 2022, showing the city blanketed in snow.

SEVEN: The Newport Bachelorette Guide provided brides-to-be with an ultimate guide for celebrating in the City-by-the-Sea.

EIGHT: The Panera Bread location in Newport permanently closed its doors, with customers met with signs announcing the closure.

NINE: A kayaking incident in Newport resulted in the recovery of a man’s body and an overturned kayak by the Newport Fire Department.

TEN: The 2022 Newport Folk Festival featured a surprise appearance by Paul Simon, who joined Nathaniel Rateliff for four songs to close out the day.

Overall, it has been a year filled with both challenges and celebrations in Newport. We look forward to seeing what the next year brings.