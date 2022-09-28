It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed.

Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google.

Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28 cafés in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, including the location at 49 Long Wharf Mall in Newport.

The Newport cafe no longer exists as a location on Panera Bread’s website but is still listed on Howley Bread Group’s website, as well as the following other locations in Rhode Island.

4000 Chapel View Blvd, Cranston, RI 02920 1000 Division St, East Greenwich, RI 02818 613 George Washington Hwy, Lincoln, RI 02865 49 Long Wharf Mall, Newport, RI 02840 43 Providence Pl, Providence, RI 02903 473 Putnam Pike Suite B1, Smithfield, RI 02828 160 Old Tower Hill Rd, Wakefield, RI 02879 1000 Bald Hill Rd, Warwick, RI 02886

What’sUpNewp has reached out to Panera Bread and Howley Bread Group for comment. This story will be updated when/if we are provided with more background or information.

This story is developing and will be updated.