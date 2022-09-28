It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed.

Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google.

Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28 cafés in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, including the location at 49 Long Wharf Mall in Newport.

The Newport cafe no longer exists as a location on Panera Bread’s website but is still listed on Howley Bread Group’s website, as well as the following other locations in Rhode Island.

  1. 4000 Chapel View Blvd, Cranston, RI 02920
  2. 1000 Division St, East Greenwich, RI 02818
  3. 613 George Washington Hwy, Lincoln, RI 02865
  4. 49 Long Wharf Mall, Newport, RI 02840
  5. 43 Providence Pl, Providence, RI 02903
  6. 473 Putnam Pike Suite B1, Smithfield, RI 02828
  7. 160 Old Tower Hill Rd, Wakefield, RI 02879
  8. 1000 Bald Hill Rd, Warwick, RI 02886

What’sUpNewp has reached out to Panera Bread and Howley Bread Group for comment. This story will be updated when/if we are provided with more background or information.

This story is developing and will be updated.

More from What'sUpNewp

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.