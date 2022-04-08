Overview: Your ultimate guide for celebrating a bride-to-be in the City-by-the-Sea.

Fun nightlife, a thriving food scene, local vineyards, picturesque streets and stunning seaside sunsets all make Newport a destination that bachelorette parties flock to in droves. With travel experts predicting a major rebound this spring and summer, Newport’s hospitality industry is gearing up to welcome travelers of all kinds— including brides-to-be and their wedding parties —back to Aquidneck Island.

For those planning a trip for a #BrideTribe this year, we’ve got you covered with the ultimate list of what to do, where to party, where to eat and where to stay in Newport with your crew. Bridesmaids and MOHs, read on!

TO DO

Take a harbor cruise. As the sailing capital of the world, you’re missing out if you don’t get on the water at some point during a Bachelorette Party weekend in Newport. The ultimate bachelorette cruise experience is aboard Baywatch, a large bright red crowd-carrying, aluminum landing craft, and party platform. Owner Alana Markowitz tells us the inspiration to create Baywatch specifically came from bachelorette parties.

“We would see bachelorettes wandering around Newport looking for something fun, different, and private, and we didn’t think any of the other charter boats were really catering to the needs of bachelorette groups and may have even found bachelorette parties to be a nuisance or rowdy,” she said. “One of our favorite things to do is go swimming and we are one of the only tour charter boats that allow it. The other advantage of Baywatch is that it is an affordable private option. Baywatch has a large open floor plan that makes a great dance floor!”

Pricing is tiered and based on time and number of guests. For an hour and 45 minute cruise, the pricing is:

For 1 – 9 guests: $460

For 10 – 15 guests: $590

For 16 – 19 guests: $790

The boat can fit up to 19 guests. Find pricing information and book here, and save 10% on Wednesday and Thursday bookings with the promocode whatsupnewp.

If Baywatch doesn’t have availability during your scheduled visit, don’t fret, as there are plenty of other cruise options to choose from. You can check out Classic Cruises of Newport and book a scenic sail aboard aboard their 72′ schooner Madeleine or their 1929 classic motor yacht Rum Runner II that will bring you back to the Prohibition-era smuggling days along the waterfront. Another option is the Schooner Adirondack II, an elegant 80 foot pilot schooner operated by Sailing Cruises that offers regularly scheduled sight-seeing and mimosa tours. For a larger vessel, check out Coastal Queen, which offers cruises leaving from both Newport and Jamestown starting at $30 per person.

Go to one (or all) of Newport’s local vineyards. Is wine-tasting something your crew would enjoy? Then you have a few amazing local vineyards to choose from. At Newport Vineyards, a winery, brewery, and culinary destination located in Middletown (and the closest vineyard to downtown Newport) you can do a tasting of their locally grown wines and enjoy a bite from Brix. The next closest vineyard to downtown Newport is Greenvale Vineyards located in Portsmouth followed by Carolyn’s Sakonnet Vineyards located off Aquidneck Island in Little Compton. All three locations often have live music on the weekend – check their schedule before you go!

Take a charcuterie board design class. One of Newport’s newest female-owned businesses is Bellevue Boards, created by Salve Regina alumnus Jacqueline Connor. Jackie offers both public and private classes for groups who want to enjoy the art of food styling and walk away with their own delicious creations. After her class, you’ll have an amazing spread you can enjoy at the beach, on a harbor cruise, or on your own picnic at Brenton Point or King’s Park. Private classes start at $85 per person, are BYOB, and can accommodate a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 10 people. Jacqueline tells us, “The event calendar is booking up quickly! Private classes are offered on a limited basis, but we will do our best to accommodate all requests! The best thing to do is to reach out with a few dates that work for your group and we’ll coordinate from there.” Book classes here.

The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn. If it’s your first time in Newport, sitting on the Adirondack chairs and enjoying cocktails on the lawn at the iconic Castle Hill Inn is a must. Adirondack Chair service returns in late May of 2022, however the chairs are out before that. You can obtain drinks from Castle Hill Inn’s other bars and enjoy them on the lawn while taking in unparalleled views of Narragansett Bay. Perfect photo op!

Walk the Cliff Walk. Newport’s famous Cliff Walk recently sustained some damage, so you won’t be able to walk the entire 3.5 miles continuously, but you can absolutely still get the Cliff Walk experience by walking even a small section of it. Try entrances at First Beach, Ruggles Ave,, and Ledge Road for some gorgeous panoramic ocean views, interesting terrain, and historic architecture. Another plus: This activity is totally free. Just make sure you wear some good hiking shoes.

Go on a Mansion Tour. If you and the girls are into HBO’s The Gilded Age, or if you end up having a rainy day, then this quieter activity might be a fun idea before a big night out. Scenes from The Gilded Age were filmed inside The Breakers, The Elms, Marble House, Rosecliff, Chateau-sur-Mer, and Hunter House. See which scenes from the show were filmed in which rooms here. Book tickets and find information on special ticket packages, operating schedules, and different types of tours here.

Treat yourself to a Spa Day. To help recover from a big night out, check out the Bodhi Spa’s Water Journey for some hydrotherapy. Sweat it out as you move through their therapeutic 104-degree Epsom salt pool, mineral-rich 98-degree dead sea salt pool, eucalyptus steam room, detoxifying infrared sauna, and traditional Finnish dry sauna. Finally, end it with a plunge in the 55-degree plunge pool and you’ll be feeling better in no time. View the full spa menu here and call them in advance for group bookings.

TO EAT

Get your dinner reservations in as early as possible; booking dinner plans for a large group on a spring or summer weekend can be difficult in Newport. Here are a few spots that have dining that can accommodate large groups.

Surf Club | Large horseshoe-shaped booths and long tables at Surf Club are great for large parties. Plus, the location puts you in walking of distance of all of downtown Newport’s bars.

Midtown Oyster Bar | A sister restaurant of Surf Club, Midtown is one of the best places in town for seafood. In the spring and summer months, enjoy outdoor seating.

Stoneacre | Stoneacre Brasserie offers French-style fare and lots of space for a large group. Their newer restaurant, Stoneacre Garden is another option and just a short distance away. Both also have private spaces that can be booked in advance for a more formal affair.

Pasta Beach | Get your carbs in before a big night out with Pasta Beach’s elevated Italian fare. Enjoy pasta dressed with homemade sauces, gourmet thin-crust pies & focaccia panini.

Perro Salado | Arguably the best Mexican food in town served in a hundreds-year-old home converted to a cozy restaurant. Don’t skip the margaritas. Book reservations here.

The Mooring | Another great location, The Mooring offers harborside dining with an upscale, seafood-centric menu.

GOING OUT

On spring and summer weekends, you’ll have no problem stumbling onto a lively scene in downtown Newport at any number of bars on the wharves or Thames Street.

For a rundown of live music happening in Newport on any given week, you can always check out WhatsUpNewp’s weekly calendar. There are a few locations in town that you can rest assured will have live music on most spring and summer weekends, and they’re all in walking distance of one another: One Pelham East, Newport Blues Cafe, and The Landing. Expect a cover charge at each one.

For more of a nightclub scene, head to Clarke Cooke House’s infamous Boom Boom Room or take a stroll down Thames Street to Dockside on Waites Wharf.

TO STAY

As you look for places to stay in Newport for a bachelorette party weekend, you’ll find plenty of hotels and Airbnbs (check out our list of 15 Amazing Newport Country Airbnb Listings) that can accommodate your crew but make sure to book as far in advance as possible, especially if you’re visiting between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.Hotels and short-term rentals tend to book up fast from May through September. For a few unique stay ideas check out our list below:

The Wayfinder

A recently remodeled hotel with a funky, modern vibe. Enjoy the pool, bike rentals and brunch at the Nomi Park restaurant. Plus, it’s dog-friendly! Find special rates and packages here.

Paradise Farmhouse

Bring the party to this farmhouse located in Middletown offering private and comfortable accommodations for a large group up to 16 people.. The farmhouse has 6 beautiful bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms with indoor dining up to 20 people, a fully equipped kitchen and an outdoor patio. Book on vrbo here.

Hotel Viking

Treat yourselves to a stay in one of Newport’s most iconic hotels with ties to Jackie Kennedy Onassis. Indulge in treatments at Spa Fjor and enjoy stunning views, cocktails, and elevated bar fare at Top of Newport Bar and Lounge. Book here.

The Brenton Hotel

Newport’s newest waterfront luxury hotel comes with tons of amenities you won’t find elsewhere. How about a Peloton bike delivered to your room upon arrival? Morning yoga on a private rooftop? Biking and walking tours led by their staff? Pet concierge services? The Brenton Hotel has it all. Book here.

Gurney’s Newport

Located on Goat Island, Gurney’s boasts 360 degree water views and a seaside night scene. The Firepits are a great place to start or end a night with drinks,, light bites & oftentimes live entertainment. The outdoor firepit patio features stellar views of the best Newport sunsets. On May 20th, the Pineapple Club will reopen, offerings you and the girls a perfect spot to swim, sip and relax. Book here.

TO RECOVER

Newport’s even got you covered in case you or anyone in your crew happens to overdo it on a big night out. We certainly don’t recommend doing that, but just in case someone needs a hangover helper, Drip Hydration offers mobile IV Therapy administered by registered nurses (The Hangover treatment option is $299) and the Drip Bar located in Goddard Row can also help with a Restoration drip containing micronutrients, antioxidants, and fluid to help accelerate your rehydration and recovery.