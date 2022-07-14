The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is identifying Rui Resendes, 56, of East Providence as the decedent of an incident that took place in Newport on July 13.

The Newport Fire Department recovered a man’s body and an overturned kayak in the waters off Price Neck at around 9 AM yesterday, according to DEM.

In a press release, DEM says that the cause of death is not known at this time and will be determined by the Medical Examiners’ Office. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time, according to DEM.

DEM says that Mr. Resendes was an avid recreational fisherman who frequently kayaked in this area.

DEM says that appreciates the partnership of the Newport Fire Department and Police Department and the United States Coast Guard all of whom assisted in the investigation.

In the press release, DEM extended its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Resendes.

More from What’supnewp

Officials: drought worsening in southern New England

Southern New England is experiencing worsening drought conditions, government officials said Thursday, urging residents to voluntarily take steps to reduce their water consumption.

Rhode Island contractor who cheated IRS to spend weekends behind bars

A Rhode Island drywall contractor who according to authorities played a key role in cheating the Internal Revenue Service out of more than $2.8 million by paying some workers in cash was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation, although he will serve some time behind bars, prosecutors said.

Loading…

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Ryan Belmore is the Publisher of What'sUpNewp. 
Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention in the Common Good Awards in 2021.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. In addition to living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville, and East Greenwich.

Belmore currently serves as Vice President of the Board Of Directors for Fort Adams Trust and on the Board of Directors for Potter League For Animals. He previously served on the Board of Lucy's Hearth and the Arts & Cultural Alliance for Newport County.

Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a move they made in 2021. Read more about that here - https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the-publisher-some-personal-news/

Belmore visits Newport every couple of weeks to support the 12+ paid contributors What'sUpNewp has on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he called home for 39 years.

Belmore is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers, Society of Professional Journalists, and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association.

In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County's Dominque Award.
Belmore can be contacted at ryan@whatsupnewp.com and 401-662-1653.