The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is identifying Rui Resendes, 56, of East Providence as the decedent of an incident that took place in Newport on July 13.

The Newport Fire Department recovered a man’s body and an overturned kayak in the waters off Price Neck at around 9 AM yesterday, according to DEM.

In a press release, DEM says that the cause of death is not known at this time and will be determined by the Medical Examiners’ Office. He was not wearing a life jacket at the time, according to DEM.

DEM says that Mr. Resendes was an avid recreational fisherman who frequently kayaked in this area.

DEM says that appreciates the partnership of the Newport Fire Department and Police Department and the United States Coast Guard all of whom assisted in the investigation.

In the press release, DEM extended its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Resendes.