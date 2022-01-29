With snow still falling and expected to for several more hours, communities all across Rhode Island have already seen significant snow accumulation over the last twelve hours.

Below are some snowfall and wind gust reports, and the time the measurement was taken, for communities across Rhode Island, as reported by the National Weather Service;

Snowfall Reports

Of course, snow is still falling so we’ll continue to update this story.

Warren – 21″ as of 3 pm

Newport – 18″ at 2:18 am

Providence 16.5″ at 2:29 pm

Portsmouth 15.2″ at 2:21 pm

West Warwick – 14.5″ at 2:21 pm

Jamestown – 14″ at 2:57 pm

Burrillville – 14″ at 1:27 am

Westerly – 13″ at 11:28 am

T.F. Green Airport 11.9″ at 1:04 pm

North Smithfield – 11″ at 11 am

West Warwick – 10″ at 2:51 pm

Coventry – 9.5″ at 11:43 am

Cumberland – 8″ at 11:30 am

Smithfield – 11″ at 12:52 pm

More Snowfall & Wind Gust Reports