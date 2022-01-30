The Blizzard of 2022 certainly left its mark on Newport, Rhode Island, and Southern New England. Here’s what Newport looked like on the afternoon of Sunday, January 30 following the storm that dropped 21″ of snow on the area.

ICYMI – Here’s our photo gallery from Saturday, where we captured photos at 10 am and 3:30 pm when snow was still falling – Photo Gallery: Snow blankets Newport during ‘Blizzard of 2022’