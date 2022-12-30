The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has released a preliminary list of the most popular baby names in the state for 2022.
For girls, the top names are Charlotte, Amelia, Isabella, Olivia, Emma, Luna, Sophia, Ava, Isla, and a tie between Scarlett and Violet. In 2021, the top three names for girls were Olivia, Sophia, and Amelia.
For boys, the top names are Liam, Noah, Owen, Theodore, Oliver, Benjamin, Julian, Luca, Henry, and Lucas. In 2021, the top three names for boys were Liam, Noah, and Julian.
RIDOH’s Center for Vital Records will finalize the previous year’s birth data by the end of February.
At the intersection of Admiral Kalbfus Road and Halsey Boulevard, a new signal will allow free right turns for traffic coming from the Navy base and roundabout, heading towards the Pell Bridge and downtown.
In the first three months that Vermont has allowed the retail sale of marijuana for adult recreational use, the number of dispensaries around the state has grown from just three to about 25, with several more are expected to open soon.