While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.
Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.
Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock
#50. Bethany
Bethany is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “house of figs”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 271
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #171
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,949
Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock
#49. Holly
Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 277
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,467
Canva
#48. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 282
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#377 most common name, -97.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920
photoDiod // Shutterstock
#47. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 283
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#314 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433
Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock
#46. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 283
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#259 (tie) most common name, -93.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222
PxHere
#45. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 284
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#224 most common name, -90.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#44. Kristin
Kristin is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 286
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #72
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,381
Canva
#43. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 286
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 58,042
Canva
#42. Michele
Michele is a name of Italian origin meaning “Who is like God?”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 294
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,541
Bodler // Shutterstock
#41. Wendy
Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 295
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#40. Stacey
Stacey is a name of Greek origin meaning “resurrection”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 295
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 59,222
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#39. Jill
Jill is a name of English origin meaning “child of the gods”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 297
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,073
Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#38. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 314
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,310
Canva
#37. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 315
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,310
Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock
#36. Kathleen
Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning “pure”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 321
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#377 most common name, -98.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,851
Oleggg // Shutterstock
#35. Gina
Gina is a name of German origin meaning “farmer”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 321
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #80
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 38,068
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#34. Tara
Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning “rocky hill”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 325
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,075
Canva
#33. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 334
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#32. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 334
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#31. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 342
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#302 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216
Blend Images // Shutterstock
#30. Danielle
Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 346
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 60,915
Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#29. Shannon
Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 356
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805
Mcimage // Shutterstock
#28. Melanie
Melanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “black, dark”
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 357
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 60 (#138 (tie) most common name, -83.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #56
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 53,326
lascot studio // Pexels
#27. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 381
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#147 (tie) most common name, -85.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279
Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock
#26. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 428
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830
Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock
#25. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 447
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538
George Rudy // Shutterstock
#24. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 448
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#287 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747
Canva
#23. Kerri
Kerri is a name of Irish origin meaning “mysterious”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 474
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #154
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 14,226
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#22. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 524
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,784
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#21. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 538
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#20. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 543
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#61 (tie) most common name, -76.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841
Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock
#19. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 543
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327
FreelySky // Shutterstock
#18. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 555
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#17. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 559
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,911
Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock
#16. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 564
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#328 most common name, -98.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949
Nitin Kumar // Pexels
#15. Kristen
Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 679
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,205
ucchie79 // Shutterstock
#14. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 682
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#431 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470
Pixabay
#13. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 690
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 16 (#279 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312
Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock
#12. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 704
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 272 (#16 most common name, -61.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869
Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#11. Dawn
Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 755
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 92,443
Canva
#10. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 823
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#259 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#9. Christine
Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 902
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241
Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#8. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 997
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#232 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#7. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,001
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939
Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock
#6. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,037
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#200 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112
Zdenka Darula // Shutterstock
#5. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,071
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#254 most common name, -98.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009
Canva
#4. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,251
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 24 (#235 most common name, -98.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#3. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,316
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676
Red Light Films // Pexels
#2. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,662
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#314 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291
Canva
#1. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,927
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#254 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791
This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.