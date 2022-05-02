While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.

Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.

#50. Bethany

Bethany is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “house of figs”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 271

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #171

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 11,949

#49. Holly

Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 277

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,467

#48. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 282

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#377 most common name, -97.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920

#47. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 283

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#314 most common name, -95.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433

#46. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 283

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#259 (tie) most common name, -93.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222

#45. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 284

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 27 (#224 most common name, -90.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777

#44. Kristin

Kristin is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 286

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #72

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,381

#43. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 286

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 58,042

#42. Michele

Michele is a name of Italian origin meaning “Who is like God?”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 294

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,541

#41. Wendy

Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 295

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188

#40. Stacey

Stacey is a name of Greek origin meaning “resurrection”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 295

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 59,222

#39. Jill

Jill is a name of English origin meaning “child of the gods”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 297

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,073

#38. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 314

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,310

#37. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 315

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #64

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,310

#36. Kathleen

Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning “pure”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 321

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#377 most common name, -98.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,851

#35. Gina

Gina is a name of German origin meaning “farmer”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 321

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #80

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 38,068

#34. Tara

Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning “rocky hill”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 325

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,075

#33. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 334

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,118

#32. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 334

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757

#31. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 342

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#302 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216

#30. Danielle

Danielle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 346

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 60,915

#29. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 356

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805

#28. Melanie

Melanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “black, dark”

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 357

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 60 (#138 (tie) most common name, -83.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #56

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 53,326

#27. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 381

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 55 (#147 (tie) most common name, -85.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279

#26. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 428

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830

#25. Tracy

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 447

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538

#24. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 448

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 15 (#287 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747

#23. Kerri

Kerri is a name of Irish origin meaning “mysterious”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 474

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #154

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 14,226

#22. Lori

Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 524

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,784

#21. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 538

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185

#20. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 543

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 130 (#61 (tie) most common name, -76.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841

#19. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 543

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327

#18. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 555

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568

#17. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 559

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,911

#16. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 564

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#328 most common name, -98.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949

#15. Kristen

Kristen is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 679

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 44,205

#14. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 682

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#431 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470

#13. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 690

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 16 (#279 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312

#12. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 704

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 272 (#16 most common name, -61.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869

#11. Dawn

Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 755

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 92,443

#10. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 823

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#259 (tie) most common name, -97.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672

#9. Christine

Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 902

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241

#8. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 997

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#232 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488

#7. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,001

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939

#6. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,037

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#200 (tie) most common name, -96.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112

#5. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,071

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#254 most common name, -98.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009

#4. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,251

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 24 (#235 most common name, -98.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140

#3. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,316

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676

#2. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,662

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#314 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291

#1. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,927

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#254 most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

