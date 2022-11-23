Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Rhode Island in 2021.

Olivia is currently the most popular girl name in the United States while Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, and Ava round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#46. Lucia (tie)

Lucia is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 15

National

– Rank: #136

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,006

#46. Lillian (tie)

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 15

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,302

#46. Leah (tie)

Leah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “weary”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 15

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,433

#46. Elizabeth (tie)

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 15

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,190

#46. Alaia (tie)

Alaia is a name of Arabic origin meaning “sublime”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 15

National

– Rank: #128

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,200

#40. Willow (tie)

Willow is a name of English origin meaning “slender” or “graceful”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 16

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,143

#40. Kennedy (tie)

Kennedy is a name of Irish origin meaning “chieftain”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 16

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,425

#40. Isla (tie)

Isla is a name of Scottish origin, that references a river and an island in Scotland.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 16

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,514

#40. Everly (tie)

Everly is a name of English origin meaning “boar meadow”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 16

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,355

#40. Aubrey (tie)

Aubrey is a Norman French variation of the German name “Alberic”, meaning “elf ruler”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 16

National

– Rank: #65

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,494

#40. Addison (tie)

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 16

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,468

#34. Zoey (tie)

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 17

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,179

#34. Riley (tie)

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 17

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,184

#34. Liliana (tie)

Liliana is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 17

National

– Rank: #104

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,591

#34. Evelyn (tie)

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 17

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,434

#34. Chloe (tie)

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 17

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,311

#34. Abigail (tie)

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 17

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,938

#33. Gabriella

Gabriella is a name of Italian origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 18

National

– Rank: #83

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,087

#32. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 19

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,546

#27. Violet (tie)

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 20

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,474

#27. Emily (tie)

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 20

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,541

#27. Eliana (tie)

Eliana is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has answered”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 20

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,425

#27. Elena (tie)

Elena is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 20

National

– Rank: #53

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,252

#27. Camila (tie)

Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 20

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,005

#22. Zoe (tie)

Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,687

#22. Hazel (tie)

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,967

#22. Gianna (tie)

Gianna is a name of Italian origin meaning “Lord is gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,437

#22. Eleanor (tie)

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,059

#22. Aria (tie)

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,348

#21. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 22

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,584

#20. Layla

Layla is a name of Arabic origin meaning “wine”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 23

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,303

#18. Sofia (tie)

Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 24

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,933

#18. Scarlett (tie)

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 24

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,594

#17. Aurora

Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 26

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,466

#15. Penelope (tie)

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 27

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,327

#15. Mila (tie)

Mila is a name of Slavic origin meaning “dear” or “gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 27

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,295

#14. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 28

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,486

#13. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 29

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,930

pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#12. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 31

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,770

#11. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 32

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,987

#9. Nora (tie)

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 33

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,246

#9. Luna (tie)

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 33

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,173

#8. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 36

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,096

#7. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 39

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,201

#6. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 43

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,759

#5. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 50

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 15,433

#3. Charlotte (tie)

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 51

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 13,285

#3. Amelia (tie)

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 51

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,952

#2. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 52

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,496

#1. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 58

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 17,728

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

