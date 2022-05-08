Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era.

Bob Dylan’s hits certainly put a spotlight on the name Dylan. Fans of Corey Baker on the late 1960s to early 1970s sitcom “Julia” might have been compelled to put Corey (or the other popular variation, Kory) on their son’s birth certificates. People who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Micah, while other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade such as Jamey Sheridan or Ricky Nelson.

Keep reading to see if any familiar boys’ names (or your own!) made our list.

Pixabay

#50. Frank

Frank is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 271

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 16 (#268 most common name, -94.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #64

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 46,891

Canva

#49. Marc

Marc is a name of Latin origin meaning “to be warlike”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 284

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 16 (#268 most common name, data not available compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #82

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 31,757

Tetyana Kovyrina // Pexels

#48. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 294

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 302 (#36 most common name, +2.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,095

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#47. George

George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 312

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 89 (#125 most common name, -71.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,754

Canva

#46. Dennis

Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Dionysius”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 317

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#379 (tie) most common name, -98.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,566

Pixabay

#45. Jeremy

Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 346

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#99 most common name, -65.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 139,357

Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock

#44. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 351

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#99 most common name, data not available compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 82,475

Canva

#43. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 371

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#70 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,581

Canva

#42. Derek

Derek is a name of German origin meaning “the people’s ruler”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 373

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#164 most common name, -84.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #70

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 38,347

Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#41. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 398

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#308 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,778

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#40. Shawn

Shawn is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 401

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 34 (#219 (tie) most common name, -91.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 105,831

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#39. Adam

Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 404

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#82 (tie) most common name, -64.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 91,829

Pshenina_m // Shutterstock

#38. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 420

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#53 most common name, -43.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 163,117

Pixabay

#37. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 422

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#123 (tie) most common name, -78.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 91,309

Canva

#36. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 423

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#27 (tie) most common name, -17.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 139,756

Pexels

#35. Todd

Todd is a name of English origin meaning “fox”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 424

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#27 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,384

Unsplash

#34. Raymond

Raymond is a name of German origin meaning “protector”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 437

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#213 most common name, -91.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #60

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 49,366

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#33. Sean

Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 496

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#143 most common name, -85.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,945

PxHere

#32. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 508

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#152 (tie) most common name, -87.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 111,551

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#31. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 519

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#31 most common name, -38.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,096

Pixabay

#30. Edward

Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 523

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92 (#121 most common name, -82.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,515

PxHere

#29. Keith

Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 546

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92 (#121 most common name, data not available compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,737

Flashon // Shutterstock

#28. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 555

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#248 (tie) most common name, -95.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 115,646

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#27. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 555

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 253 (#46 most common name, -54.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 107,996

Pixabay

#26. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 318 (#32 most common name, -45.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 140,406

Pixabay

#25. Peter

Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning “rock”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 688

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#152 (tie) most common name, -90.6% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 62,361

Min An // Pexels

#24. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 693

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 433 (#16 most common name, -37.5% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 174,951

Peakpx

#23. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 734

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 81 (#131 most common name, -89.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 181,367

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#22. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 751

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#181 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 107,880

Pixabay

#21. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 841

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#184 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 136,498

Irisska // Shutterstock

#20. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 891

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56 (#167 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 194,442

Canva

#19. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 898

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 34 (#219 (tie) most common name, -96.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,965

Pexels

#18. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 960

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#133 (tie) most common name, -91.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 211,608

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#17. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,011

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#38 most common name, -71.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 186,901

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#16. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,042

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#129 most common name, -92.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 188,214

Burst

#15. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,071

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#80 (tie) most common name, -86.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 212,422

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#14. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,105

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 360 (#24 most common name, -67.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,582

Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#13. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,111

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95 (#116 most common name, -91.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,920

Canva

#12. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,112

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 482 (#10 most common name, -56.7% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 283,588

Unsplash

#11. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,121

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#285 (tie) most common name, -98.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 194,707

Unsplash

#10. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,317

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 449 (#14 most common name, -65.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 278,010

Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock

#9. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,522

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 465 (#12 most common name, -69.4% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,939

My Good Images // Shutterstock

#8. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,531

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#136 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 322,870

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#7. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,625

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 436 (#15 most common name, -73.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 444,982

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#6. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,024

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#51 (tie) most common name, -88.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 397,452

pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#5. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,096

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 394 (#20 most common name, -81.2% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 402,879

Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#4. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,264

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 196 (#63 most common name, -91.3% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 462,954

Unsplash

#3. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,270

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 338 (#30 most common name, -85.1% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 475,669

Falcona // Shutterstock

#2. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,382

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#40 (tie) most common name, -87.9% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 446,004

PxHere

#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,862

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#5 most common name, -84.0% compared to the 70s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 707,737

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

