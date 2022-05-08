Names can tell the story of a generation. To learn more about the culture of the 1970s, Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 70s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era.
Bob Dylan’s hits certainly put a spotlight on the name Dylan. Fans of Corey Baker on the late 1960s to early 1970s sitcom “Julia” might have been compelled to put Corey (or the other popular variation, Kory) on their son’s birth certificates. People who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Micah, while other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade such as Jamey Sheridan or Ricky Nelson.
Keep reading to see if any familiar boys’ names (or your own!) made our list.
#50. Frank
Frank is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 271
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 16 (#268 most common name, -94.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #64
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 46,891
#49. Marc
Marc is a name of Latin origin meaning “to be warlike”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 284
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 16 (#268 most common name, data not available compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #82
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 31,757
#48. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 294
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 302 (#36 most common name, +2.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,095
#47. George
George is a name of Greek origin meaning “farmer”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 312
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 89 (#125 most common name, -71.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 64,754
#46. Dennis
Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning “follower of Dionysius”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 317
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#379 (tie) most common name, -98.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,566
#45. Jeremy
Jeremy is a name of English origin meaning “appointed by God”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 346
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#99 most common name, -65.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 139,357
#44. Donald
Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “world ruler”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 351
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 121 (#99 most common name, data not available compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 82,475
#43. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 371
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 179 (#70 most common name, -51.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,581
#42. Derek
Derek is a name of German origin meaning “the people’s ruler”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 373
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 59 (#164 most common name, -84.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #70
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 38,347
#41. Ronald
Ronald is a name of English origin meaning “counsel rule”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 398
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#308 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 81,778
#40. Shawn
Shawn is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 401
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 34 (#219 (tie) most common name, -91.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 105,831
#39. Adam
Adam is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “earth”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 404
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#82 (tie) most common name, -64.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 91,829
#38. Charles
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 420
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 239 (#53 most common name, -43.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 163,117
#37. Patrick
Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning “nobleman”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 422
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 90 (#123 (tie) most common name, -78.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 91,309
#36. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 423
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#27 (tie) most common name, -17.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 139,756
#35. Todd
Todd is a name of English origin meaning “fox”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 424
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 349 (#27 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,384
#34. Raymond
Raymond is a name of German origin meaning “protector”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 437
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37 (#213 most common name, -91.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 49,366
#33. Sean
Sean is a name of Irish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 496
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#143 most common name, -85.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,945
#32. Kenneth
Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “handsome”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 508
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#152 (tie) most common name, -87.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 111,551
#31. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 519
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 321 (#31 most common name, -38.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,096
#30. Edward
Edward is a name of English origin meaning “prosperous”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 523
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92 (#121 most common name, -82.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 83,515
#29. Keith
Keith is a name of Celtic origin meaning “wood, forest”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 546
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 92 (#121 most common name, data not available compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,737
#28. Gregory
Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning “watchful, alert”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 555
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#248 (tie) most common name, -95.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 115,646
#27. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 555
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 253 (#46 most common name, -54.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 107,996
#26. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 318 (#32 most common name, -45.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 140,406
#25. Peter
Peter is a name of Greek origin meaning “rock”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 688
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65 (#152 (tie) most common name, -90.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 62,361
#24. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 693
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 433 (#16 most common name, -37.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 174,951
#23. Timothy
Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning “honouring God”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 734
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 81 (#131 most common name, -89.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 181,367
#22. Stephen
Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning “wreath, crown”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 751
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 50 (#181 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 107,880
#21. Paul
Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning “humble”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 841
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 49 (#184 most common name, -94.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 136,498
#20. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 891
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56 (#167 most common name, -93.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 194,442
#19. Jeffrey
Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning “pledge of peace”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 898
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 34 (#219 (tie) most common name, -96.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,965
#18. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 960
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#133 (tie) most common name, -91.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 211,608
#17. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,011
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 290 (#38 most common name, -71.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 186,901
#16. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,042
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 83 (#129 most common name, -92.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 188,214
#15. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,071
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#80 (tie) most common name, -86.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 212,422
#14. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,105
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 360 (#24 most common name, -67.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,582
#13. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,111
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 95 (#116 most common name, -91.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 202,920
#12. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,112
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 482 (#10 most common name, -56.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 283,588
#11. Scott
Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning “a Scotsman”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,121
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 12 (#285 (tie) most common name, -98.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 194,707
#10. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,317
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 449 (#14 most common name, -65.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 278,010
#9. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,522
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 465 (#12 most common name, -69.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 244,939
#8. Brian
Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,531
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 79 (#136 most common name, -94.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 322,870
#7. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,625
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 436 (#15 most common name, -73.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 444,982
#6. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,024
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 241 (#51 (tie) most common name, -88.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 397,452
#5. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,096
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 394 (#20 most common name, -81.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 402,879
#4. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,264
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 196 (#63 most common name, -91.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 462,954
#3. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,270
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 338 (#30 most common name, -85.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 475,669
#2. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,382
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 288 (#40 (tie) most common name, -87.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 446,004
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,862
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 619 (#5 most common name, -84.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 707,737
