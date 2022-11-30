Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Rhode Island in 2021.

Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 70s in Rhode Island

BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock

#46. Lorenzo (tie)

Lorenzo is a name of Latin origin meaning “from laurentum”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #135

– Number of babies in 2021: 2,766

Katrina Elena // Shutterstock

#46. Lincoln (tie)

Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653

Fotonium // Shutterstock

#46. Jameson (tie)

Jameson is a name of English origin meaning “son of James”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #80

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,280

Canva

#46. Elias (tie)

Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord is my God”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,305

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#46. Carter (tie)

Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 21

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163

You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Rhode Island

Canva

#44. Ryan (tie)

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 22

National

– Rank: #66

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,703

Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock

#44. Harrison (tie)

Harrison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Harry”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 22

National

– Rank: #120

– Number of babies in 2021: 3,135

My Good Images // Shutterstock

#42. Wyatt (tie)

Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 23

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#42. Leo (tie)

Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 23

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749

Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock

#35. Thomas (tie)

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 24

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642

You may also like: Rhode Island’s climate has warmed by 2.40° F since 1970

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#35. Matthew (tie)

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 24

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,420

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#35. Joshua (tie)

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 24

National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,467

Canva

#35. Isaac (tie)

Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 24

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907

Peakpx

#35. Grayson (tie)

Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 24

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499

Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#35. Christopher (tie)

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 24

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,809

You may also like: Best counties to live in Rhode Island

Canva

#35. Charles (tie)

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 24

National

– Rank: #50

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#31. Miles (tie)

Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 25

National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694

Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock

#31. Josiah (tie)

Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah has healed”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 25

National

– Rank: #49

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,065

wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock

#31. Ethan (tie)

Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 25

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804

Canva

#31. Caleb (tie)

Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 25

National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,894

You may also like: Highest rated IPAs in Rhode Island

pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock

#29. Anthony (tie)

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 26

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,741

MIA Studio // Shutterstock

#29. Alexander (tie)

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 26

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#25. Joseph (tie)

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 27

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067

marina shin // Shutterstock

#25. Jeremiah (tie)

Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “appointed by God”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 27

National

– Rank: #85

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,193

Canva

#25. Jacob (tie)

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 27

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397

You may also like: Highest rated beer in Rhode Island

Canva

#25. Greyson (tie)

Greyson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the gray-haired man”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 27

National

– Rank: #83

– Number of babies in 2021: 4,200

Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock

#24. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 28

National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501

Iren_Geo // Shutterstock

#23. Jayden

Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 29

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,887

Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock

#19. Theodore (tie)

Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 30

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535

Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock

#19. Jackson (tie)

Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 30

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197

You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Rhode Island

Canva

#19. Elijah (tie)

Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 30

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708

Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#19. Daniel (tie)

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 30

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066

Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#18. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 31

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367

Canva

#16. Levi (tie)

Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 32

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469

Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#16. Cameron (tie)

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 32

National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies in 2021: 5,101

You may also like: Counties with the most renters in Rhode Island

Canva

#15. Mason

Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 33

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040

2p2play // Shutterstock

#12. Michael (tie)

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 37

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041

Ramona Heim // Shutterstock

#12. Jack (tie)

Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 37

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504

Canva

#12. Gabriel (tie)

Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 37

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216

burlakova_anna // Shutterstock

#10. Owen (tie)

Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 38

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713

You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys of the last decade in Rhode Island

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#10. John (tie)

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 38

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130

Canva

#9. Luca

Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 40

National

– Rank: #42

– Number of babies in 2021: 6,847

Lopolo // Shutterstock

#8. Logan

Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 41

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786

Flashon // Shutterstock

#7. Lucas

Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 45

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501

Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock

#6. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 46

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791

You may also like: States sending the most people to Rhode Island

Canva

#4. Oliver (tie)

Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 51

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616

Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock

#4. Henry (tie)

Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 51

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307

noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock

#3. Julian

Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 57

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies in 2021: 7,629

Canva

#2. Noah

Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 69

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739

Adrie Molco // Shutterstock

#1. Liam

Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.

Rhode Island

– Number of babies in 2021: 77

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272

You may also like: What to know about workers’ compensation in Rhode Island

This story was written by Stacker and has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.

This post was originally published on this site