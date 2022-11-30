Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Rhode Island in 2021.
Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James round out the top five.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#46. Lorenzo (tie)
Lorenzo is a name of Latin origin meaning “from laurentum”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 21
National
– Rank: #135
– Number of babies in 2021: 2,766
Katrina Elena // Shutterstock
#46. Lincoln (tie)
Lincoln is a name of English origin meaning “lake settlement”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 21
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,653
Fotonium // Shutterstock
#46. Jameson (tie)
Jameson is a name of English origin meaning “son of James”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 21
National
– Rank: #80
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,280
Canva
#46. Elias (tie)
Elias is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “the Lord is my God”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 21
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,305
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#46. Carter (tie)
Carter is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “transporter of goods”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 21
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,163
Canva
#44. Ryan (tie)
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 22
National
– Rank: #66
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,703
Serenko Natalia // Shutterstock
#44. Harrison (tie)
Harrison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Harry”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 22
National
– Rank: #120
– Number of babies in 2021: 3,135
My Good Images // Shutterstock
#42. Wyatt (tie)
Wyatt is a name of English origin meaning “brave in war”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 23
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,981
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#42. Leo (tie)
Leo is a name of Greek origin meaning “lion”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 23
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,749
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#35. Thomas (tie)
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 24
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,642
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#35. Matthew (tie)
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 24
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,420
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#35. Joshua (tie)
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 24
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,467
Canva
#35. Isaac (tie)
Isaac is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will laugh”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 24
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,907
Peakpx
#35. Grayson (tie)
Grayson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the steward”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 24
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,499
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#35. Christopher (tie)
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 24
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,809
Canva
#35. Charles (tie)
Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning “free man”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 24
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,952
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#31. Miles (tie)
Miles is a name of Latin origin meaning “soldier”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 25
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,694
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#31. Josiah (tie)
Josiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Jehovah has healed”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 25
National
– Rank: #49
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,065
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#31. Ethan (tie)
Ethan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “strong” or “enduring”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 25
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,804
Canva
#31. Caleb (tie)
Caleb is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “faithful”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 25
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,894
pratan ounpitipong // Shutterstock
#29. Anthony (tie)
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 26
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,741
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#29. Alexander (tie)
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 26
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,344
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#25. Joseph (tie)
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 27
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,067
marina shin // Shutterstock
#25. Jeremiah (tie)
Jeremiah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “appointed by God”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 27
National
– Rank: #85
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,193
Canva
#25. Jacob (tie)
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 27
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,397
Canva
#25. Greyson (tie)
Greyson is a name of English origin meaning “son of the gray-haired man”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 27
National
– Rank: #83
– Number of babies in 2021: 4,200
Roman Sorkin // Shutterstock
#24. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 28
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,501
Iren_Geo // Shutterstock
#23. Jayden
Jayden is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “thankful”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 29
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,887
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#19. Theodore (tie)
Theodore is a name of Greek origin meaning “gift of God”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 30
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,535
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#19. Jackson (tie)
Jackson is a name of English origin meaning “son of Jack”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 30
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,197
Canva
#19. Elijah (tie)
Elijah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh is God”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 30
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,708
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#19. Daniel (tie)
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 30
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,066
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#18. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 31
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies in 2021: 12,367
Canva
#16. Levi (tie)
Levi is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “joining”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 32
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,469
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#16. Cameron (tie)
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 32
National
– Rank: #62
– Number of babies in 2021: 5,101
Canva
#15. Mason
Mason is a name of English origin meaning “one who works with stone”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 33
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,040
2p2play // Shutterstock
#12. Michael (tie)
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 37
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,041
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#12. Jack (tie)
Jack is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 37
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies in 2021: 9,504
Canva
#12. Gabriel (tie)
Gabriel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my strength”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 37
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,216
burlakova_anna // Shutterstock
#10. Owen (tie)
Owen is a name of Welsh origin meaning “young warrior”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 38
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,713
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#10. John (tie)
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 38
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,130
Canva
#9. Luca
Luca is a name of Latin origin meaning “bringer of light”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 40
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies in 2021: 6,847
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#8. Logan
Logan is a name of Scottish origin meaning “Little hollow”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 41
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies in 2021: 8,786
Flashon // Shutterstock
#7. Lucas
Lucas is a name of Greek origin meaning “man from Lucania”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 45
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,501
Alena Vostrikova // Shutterstock
#6. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 46
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,791
Canva
#4. Oliver (tie)
Oliver is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree planter”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 51
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies in 2021: 14,616
Tatiana Chekryzhova // Shutterstock
#4. Henry (tie)
Henry is a name of German origin meaning “estate ruler”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 51
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies in 2021: 11,307
noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#3. Julian
Julian is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 57
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies in 2021: 7,629
Canva
#2. Noah
Noah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “rest”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 69
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies in 2021: 18,739
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#1. Liam
Liam is a name of German origin meaning “protection”.
Rhode Island
– Number of babies in 2021: 77
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies in 2021: 20,272
