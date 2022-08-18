Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend, August 19 – 21, 2022.
Friday, August 19
TICKET GIVEAWAY: What’s Up Interview – Jon Pousette Dart, playing Narrows Center Friday, August 19
A Weekend of Coaching returns August 19 – 21, here’s a look at the daily drive and routes
What’s Up Interview: Legendary Singer Judy Collins, coming to Jane Pickens for two shows August 19-20
Today In Newport History: August 19, 1991 – Hurricane Bob Makes Landfall Over Newport
Things To Do
- A Weekend Of Coaching
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Waterfront Concerts at King Park featuring Blues/Soul with Shari Puorto Band with Doug Woolverton, opening blues fiddler Ilana Katz Katz
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Judy Collins live at The JPT
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: The Complaints at 9 pm
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Gary Farias from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Judy Collins at 8 pm
- King Park: Blues/Soul with Shari Puorto Band with Doug Woolverton, opening blues fiddler Ilana Katz Katz from 5 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Loose Pockets at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- Officers Club: The Repercussions (Reggae & Rock) from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 2 pm to 5 pm, Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 9 am
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Saturday, August 20
This Day In Newport History: August 20, 1915 – Miramar Mansion Inaugurated
Kip Moore to perform at Bold Point Park in East Providence on August 20
Things To Do
- A Weekend Of Coaching
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Discover Colonial Newport Walking Tour: Stamp Act
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 1 pm to 7 pm: Warren Folks Festival
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 4 pm to 8:30 pm: Food Truck Sunsets at Safe Harbor New England Boatworks
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8 pm: Judy Collins live at The JPT
- For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Beth Baron from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: The Royal Treatment Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Judy Collins at 8 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Dave Alves at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: John & Joanne from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 4 pm to 7 pm, Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
- See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.