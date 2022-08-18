Judy Collins

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend, August 19 – 21, 2022.

Friday, August 19

  • @ The Deck: The Complaints at 9 pm
  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Gary Farias from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Judy Collins at 8 pm
  • King Park: Blues/Soul with Shari Puorto Band with Doug Woolverton, opening blues fiddler Ilana Katz Katz from 5 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Loose Pockets at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
  • Officers Club: The Repercussions (Reggae & Rock) from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 2 pm to 5 pm, Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 20

  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Beth Baron from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: The Royal Treatment Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Judy Collins at 8 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Dave Alves at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: John & Joanne from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre:  Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 4 pm to 7 pm, Brian Scott Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

