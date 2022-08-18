Summer’s not even close to over – don’t even think about it. Over a month to go on the calendar with lots of great beach days ahead! Check out a few ideas for what to do this weekend below in “Six Picks Events.”

Saturday and Sunday: The Rocky Point Historic Baseball Festival is a unique event sponsored by the Providence Grays (where Babe Ruth once played), a local team of historic re-enactors who play the game as it was played in the 1800s (No gloves required!). The Festival includes teams from all over the region including the West Chester Brandywines, the Bovina Dairymen, and the Boston Union. It’s a fun family event – Click here for details.

Historic Baseball (Photo: Steph Travers)

Friday: Witches’ Night Out Market and Providence Flea host the Market of Myths and Mysteries at Farm Fresh RI in Providence. Check out interactive art installations, and a mystery puzzle while shopping artisans, crafts, vintage vendors, and more. Click here for details.

Saturday: The Warren Folks Festival is not a specifically “folk” music festival, but you may hear some folk-influenced tunes from bands like Vudu Sister, Beauquet, and Rafay Rashid. along with a lot more diverse music. There’s also some of the region’s finest food and drink, plus art and wares from local artists. The event runs from Noon-6PM. Click here for complete details.

Sunday: The theme is “Farm to Keg” at the Ocean State Beer Festival happening Sunday at Ragged Island Brewing in Portsmouth. The festival is focused exclusively on Rhode Island breweries, and each of the over 30 participating brewers has created a special beer with locally grown ingredients for the event. Click here for details.

All Weekend: The Washington County Fair is back for its 56th year of revelry which includes amusements, live music, exhibitions and competitions. Check out our story here for”not to be missed” events at the Fair. The Fair runs all weekend. Click here for details.

All Weekend: The Newport Preservation Society presents A Weekend of Coaching, an event that features authentic 19th-century coaches drawn by matched and highly-trained teams of horses that visit Newport every three years. Click here for daily routes and more details.