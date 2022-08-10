A Weekend of Coaching returns to Newport this month.

Authentic 19th-century coaches drawn by matched and highly-trained teams of horses visit Newport every three years for a Weekend of Coaching, hosted by The Preservation Society of Newport County. The return of A Weekend of Coaching to Newport was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Weekend of Coaching includes coaching drives each day, an exhibition on the grounds at The Elms, and a dinner dance in honor of the Whips at The Breakers. In addition, the public can enjoy free viewing of the colorful and historic coaches every day, as they drive through the streets of Newport and the grounds of the Newport Mansions, celebrating and preserving a century-old sporting tradition.

The Preservation Society of Newport County this week provided the following schedule of daily drives and routes on its website.

Daily Drive & Routes

According to The Preservation Society of Newport County, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice, although every effort will be made to stay with the published drive routes.

Friday, August 19

Start time: 10 am – Coaches leave Chateau-sur-Mer, 474 Bellevue Ave., right onto Bellevue Avenue, right onto Memorial Boulevard.

10:20 am – Pass Easton’s Beach, Memorial Boulevard.

10:45 am – Break (location tbd, private).

11:20 am – Pass Hanging Rock and Second Beach.

Drive ends at 12:45 pm at Greenvale Vineyards on Wapping Road for a private event.

Friday, August 19

Start time: 5 pm – Coaches leave Chateau-sur-Mer, 474 Bellevue Ave., left onto Bellevue Avenue, right onto Ruggles Avenue, transition to Wickham Road, then Harrison Avenue.

5:30 pm – Break at private club on Harrison Avenue (private).

6:10 pm – Pass Brenton Point State Park, Ocean Avenue.

7:30 pm – Arrive at Rosecliff, 548 Bellevue Ave., via Ocean Avenue and Bellevue Avenue.

Saturday, August 20

Start time: 10 am – Coaches leave Chateau-sur-Mer, 474 Bellevue Ave.

10:30 am – Free Public Coaching Skills Exhibition at The Elms, 367 Bellevue Ave.

11:30 am – Leave The Elms.

11:35 am – Pass Narragansett Avenue/ Spencer Park area/ Wellington Avenue.

11:45 am – Pass entrance to Fort Adams.

12 pm – Break at private residence (private).

12:25 pm – Pass Brenton Point State Park, Ocean Avenue, left onto Hazard Road, then left onto Harrison Avenue.

Drive ends at 12:45 p.m. on Beacon Hill Road for a private event.

Sunday, August 21

Start time: 10:45 am – Coaches leave Chateau-sur-Mer, 474 Bellevue Ave., left onto Bellevue Avenue, left onto Shepard Avenue.

10:50 am – Stop at The Breakers, 44 Ochre Point Ave. After The Breakers, coaches travel down Ruggles Avenue to Wickham Road to Brenton Road.

11:50 am – Break on Commonwealth Avenue (private).

12:15 pm – Pass Brenton Point State Park and continue along Ocean Avenue to Bellevue Avenue.

1 pm – Coaches arrive at Marble House, 596 Bellevue Ave., for a private event.

For more information on A Weekend of Coaching, click here.