A Rhode Island tradition returns to South County beginning Wednesday, August 17 running through Sunday, August 20. The Washington County Fair is back in Richmond, with a full lineup of events including country music stars, friendly competitions, an amusement midway, and delicious treats from around the state. Here are six “not-to-be-missed” attractions to check out! General admission is $11, and kids 10 and under are free. Bring cash, as many vendors are cash only.

Friday: The Eli Young Band returns to the main stage Friday at 9PM for a high-energy party. Founded in Denton, Texas in 2000, the band has seen commercial success recording several albums while touring regularly. There’s more country music all week long with acts including Rodney Atkins, Drew Parker, and tribute band Ultimate Aldean. Check the schedule here.

All Week: Do you know what 4H stands for? (I didn’t.) Answer: Head, heart, hands and health. 4H Exhibitions offer kids the opportunity to present their agricultural accomplishments as well as projects in areas like health, science, and civic engagement. Be sure to visit the 4H tent while you are at the Fair for some inspiring moments with kids ages 5-18.

All Week: The food! Dozens of food vendors supporting local non-profits will be there, with traditional RI fare like pizza, burgers, and seafood. But a summer fair wouldn’t be complete without delicacies like fried Oreos, corn dogs, and deep-fried PB&J. Bring Tums … and remember, it’s ok to go a little crazy, cause you’ll walk it all off, right?

All Week: Games and contests! There’s a friendly competition for everyone including a tractor pull, a tug-of-war championship, and a pie-eating contest. Some even have cash prizes. There are daily contests for the kids too, including an egg toss, corn shucking and a mini pie eating contest. Check the schedule here for more details.

All Week: Rides on the Midway from Rockwell Amusements are a requirement for the kids … and the young at heart. Who cares if they are overpriced and you have to wait in long lines to ride them, they keep you coming back year after year! The Midway opens daily at Noon – ride all the rides with a bracelet for $35.

All Week: The Arts & Crafts contest covers five major areas. They include Artwork, Photography, Quilts & Rugs, Ceramics & Crafts, and Needlework. Anyone can enter and prizes are awarded. Click here for details.

Click here for complete details on the Washington County Fair.