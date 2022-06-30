- Advertisement -

After a two-year hiatus, the Ocean State Beer Festival will return on August 21st, 2022, this year taking place at Ragged Island Brewing Company in Portsmouth. This year’s theme is “Farm to Keg.”

The Ocean State Beer Festival is in its sixth year. It is a fundraiser for the Rhode Island Brewers Guild and is the only beer event focused exclusively on Rhode Island breweries. To highlight the “Farm to Keg” theme, this year each participating brewer has been asked to create a special beer with locally grown ingredients just for this event.

“Supporting local is what this festival is all about,” states RI Brewers Guild Board President and owner of Ragged Island Brewing Company, Matt Gray. “Rhode Island is the smallest state but our craft beer industry is booming, with over 38 breweries and brewpubs in the Guild. We are thrilled to host this “Farm to Keg” event and look forward to seeing what unique brews folks can create with what’s grown around us. The Ocean State Beer Festival raises much-needed money for the RI Brewers Guild, allowing us to fulfill our mission to the entire Rhode Island brewing community.”

The festival will be unique as tickets have been limited to 400 to ensure intimacy and a good time for all. Guests should expect short lines and ample opportunities to speak with their favorite Rhode Island brewery staff without being rushed.

The event will feature beer from the vast majority of the RI Brewers Guild Membership and includes unlimited sampling of beer throughout the event. Food trucks with locally sourced offerings will also be featured. One hundred percent of proceeds benefit the Rhode Island Brewers Guild.

Details:

• Sunday, August 21, 2022

• 2pm – 5:30pm

• Ragged Island Brewing Company, 54 Bristol Ferry Road, Portsmouth, RI.

• Tickets: $60 (includes a souvenir tasting glass and all beer samples)

• Food is available for purchase and live music will be rocking throughout the festival. • 21+ with valid ID. Rain or shine. All sales final – no refunds

Tickets are on sale now for $60 each at ribrewersguild.org/ocean-state-beer-festival/

The Rhode Island Brewers Guild is the official brewery association in Rhode Island, existing to support and promote Rhode Island’s craft beer manufacturers. The RIBG was established in 2013 with five founding breweries and brewpubs. As of 2022, there are 37 members of the Guild. The RIBG is organized and operated exclusively for non-profit purposes to promote beers made in Rhode Island and the breweries that make them, facilitate technical collaboration between Rhode Island brewers, and to be an advocate for Rhode Island Brewers in government and community affairs.