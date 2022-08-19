Every Friday we survey the best on the local music scene, from stadium shows to dive bars. Check out “Six Picks” for the upcoming weekend below.

Friday: After a two-year pandemic delay, Lady Gaga and her Little Monsters invade Fenway Park in Boston for a long-awaited show. The “Chromatica Ball Tour” is part theater, part music, all spectacle – a powerful show from one of contemporary music’s leading artists. Click here for details.

Friday: Remember Jones brings a high-energy vibe Friday night in a free concert at the Leavitt AMP in Woonsocket. The artist is described as “a one-of-a-kind soul/pop singer, storyteller, and bandleader with a throwback vibe and authentic energy.” We agree! Click here for details.

Friday/Saturday: Judy Collins needs no introduction… the Grammy Award-winning musician who inspired one of the great love songs of all time, “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes,” is playing two shows at Newport’s Jane Pickens Theater. She’ll be playing selections from her new release Spellbound, as well as her classics. Very few tickets remain. Click here for details.

Saturday: Actor/Music Producer Tyler Bowe plays a hometown show at the Narrows Center for the Arts in a benefit for the homeless supporting the First Baptist Church Feeding Ministry and the Fall River Arts Culture Coalition. Bowe is a veteran actor and accomplished musician. Click here for details.

Sunday: Rock loud with some of Newport’s best live bands when Reject’s Brewery hosts the Backyard BBG Bender with Ziggygnardust, Los Duderinos, Today is Tomorrow, Sourpunch, and We Own Land. Great beer, tasty treats, kid and dog friendly. Complete details here.

Sunday: The leading all-woman, a cappella maritime group in the world, The Johnson Girls play an outdoor show at the Blackstone River Theatre. The quartet of Joy Bennett, Alison Kelley, Bonnie Milner, and Deirdre Murtha sing sea shantys and sea songs at small clubs and large festivals around the world. Click here for details.