Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week in and around Newport County.
Monday, August 22
Today In Newport History: August 22, 1762 – Ann Franklin Takes Over Newport Mercury, Becomes First Female Editor in U.S.
Things To Do
10 am to 2 pm: Free tours of the Eisenhower House
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Miantonomi Summer Market at Miantonomi Park
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower open for tours
6 pm to 9 pm: Middletown’s Monday Night Beach Concert Series featuring Roger Ceresi & The All Starz at Second Beach
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 8 pm: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
Second Beach: Roger Ceresi & The All Starz from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 5:30 pm, Jamestown Town Council at 6 pm
- Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 3 pm
- Newport: Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee at 10 am, Portsmouth Town Council at 6 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
Tuesday, August 23
Secretary Gorbea reminds Rhode Islanders of August 23 mail ballot application deadline
On This Day In Newport History: August 23, 2000 – Newport’s Richard Hatch Wins Survivor
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6:15 pm: Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise and The Narrow River Band
Entertainment
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Fifth Element: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm, Gratitude Revealed at 7:30 pm.
- Landing: Mike Milazzo at 1 pm, Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, and Jim Devlin at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown: Middletown Board of Canvassers at 9 am, Middletown Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
- Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 4 pm, Tiverton School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 5:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
Wednesday, August 24
Here’s what’s on the docket for Newport City Council’s Regular Meeting on August 24
Things To Do
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 2 pm to 5 pm: 2nd Annual Sunset Slam Mixed Doubles at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 2 pm to 6 pm: Wednesday Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd.
- 4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
- 5 pm to 9 pm: 2nd Annual Sunset Slam Cocktails & Dinner Reception/TEamFAME Double Exhibition at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame
- 6 pm: Music on the Lawn: Lois Vaughan Jazz at St. John the Evangelist Church
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm to 8 pm: Music at The Fort featuring Those Guys at Fort Adams
- 6 pm: FAMED BANDLEADER & PIANIST PETER DUCHIN TO DISCUSS FACE THE MUSIC, A MEMOIR at Redwood Library
- 7 pm: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players
- 8 pm: The Conanicut Island Sailing Foundation and Rolling Agenda present Motherload at Lawn Avenue School in Jamestown
Entertainment
- Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
- Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
- Fort Adams: Those Guys from 6 pm to 8 pm
- Irish American Athletic Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm, Fire of Love at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Jimmy Weinstock at 1 pm, The Naticks at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
- Newport Vineyards: Live music from 5 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Adam Go at 7 pm
- Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
- Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Sardella’s: Wednesday Jazz Nights at 7 pm
- St. John the Evangelist Church: Music on the Lawn: Lois Vaughan Jazz from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Family Friendly Funnies with the Bit Players at 7 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos: Free Wednesday show with Davina Yanetty & Mike Brown at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
- Little Compton: Little Compton Beach Commission at 6 am
- Middletown: Middletown School Building Committee at 5 pm
- Newport: Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
- Tiverton: Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm
Thursday, August 25
On This Day in Newport History: Van Johnson, Actor and Dancer, Was Born in Newport on August 25, 1916
Things To Do
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 4 pm to 8 pm: Youth Sports Night at The Food Shack
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6:30 pm: Tequila Herradura Dinner at Hotel Viking
- 6:30 pm: Forum Lodge to Host Membership Social
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market
- 7:45 pm Master of Light: newportFILM Outdoors on the lawn of the Marble House
- 8 pm: The Weight Band at The JPT
Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center: The Weight Band featuring original members of The Band and The Levon Helm Band at 8 pm
- Landing: Cara Brindisi at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm
- Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
- Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
- The Deck: Zane Christopher from 6 pm to 9 pm
- The Reef: Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
- Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm
- Portsmouth: Portsmouth Housing Authority at 3 pm
Friday, August 26
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to play Bold Point Park August 26
Things To Do
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market
- 8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Anita Mansfield at 8 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy & Steve Mazza from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm, Living Wine at 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Neal & The Vipers from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- Officers Club: The Sixties Band from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
- One Pelham East: Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 2 pm to 5 pm, The Complaints from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
Saturday, August 27
Bike Newport’s 10 SPOT RIDE is August 27, and it promises to be amazing
On This Day In Newport History – August 27, 1995: Tiger Woods Wins 1995 U.S. Amateur Championship in Newport
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 10 am to 4 pm: Bike Newport presents 10-Spot Ride
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Creative Survival
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 2 pm: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 2 pm to 10 pm: Salute to Summer Free Concert & Fireworks Show at Naval Station Newport
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm to 7 pm: Roam Around Rough Point
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 8:30 pm: Salute to Summer Fireworks Cruise aboard Coastal Queen
Entertainment
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Chris Monti from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
- Dockside: Live music at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: Brian Scott Band from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club, DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Where The Crawdads Sing at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Catching Blue at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Brian Cabral at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Lana Katz Katzfrom 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Nate C from 4 pm to 7 pm, OutCry from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
Sunday, August 28
Rhode Island Folk Festival returning to Rose Larisa Park in East Providence Sunday, August 28
On This Day – August 28, 1987: Actor John Huston dies in Middletown
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Marble House
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises
- 11 am: Colonial Jewish Walking Tours
- 12 pm: Rhode Island Folk Festival in East Providence
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Concerts in King Park – NIMFest – Sunday Gazebo Concerts at King Park
- 4 pm: Steak Fry at Ragged Island
- 5 pm to 7 pm: THE REDWOOD GARDEN PARTY at Redwood Library
- 6 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises
Entertainment
- Castle Hill Inn: Live Jazz Music from 11:30 am to 3 pm at the Terrace Bar
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 11 am
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Keith J.G. McCurdy of Vudu Sister from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- King Park: The 40, Island Rockers from 3 pm to 6 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Dave Alves Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: James Harris & Ryan McHugh at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Blues & Jazz music in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
