Newport City Council will host its next Regular Meeting on Wednesday, August 24 in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall, here’s a look at what’s on the docket.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR A REGULAR MEETING

AUGUST 24, 2022

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on August 24 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

~ Proclamation recognizing Overdose Awareness Day – August 31, 2022~

Citizens’ Forum: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES (#31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the meetings held July 27, 2022, and August 10, 2022 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Newport Classical, d/b/a Newport Classical Community Concert, Miantonomi Park; September 18, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

2. Brittany Ripke, d/b/a NPD vs NFD Charity Softball Game, Cardines Field; September 22, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (rain date- September 23, 2022)

3. Boys and Girls Club of Newport County, d/b/a Growing Together, 95 Church St.; September 23, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

4. Salve Regina University, d/b/a 75th Anniversary 5K run/walk, Salve Regina Campus, Bellevue Avenue/Ochre Point Neighborhood; September 25, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

5. Sardella’s Restaurant, d/b/a Mike Renzi Musicianship Award, Courtyard, Sardella’s Restaurant; September 28, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

6. Amanda Gallagher, d/b/a Broadway Street Fair, Equality Park to Farewell St.; October 8, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

7. A Wish Come True, Inc., d/b/a A Wish Come True Annual Polar Plunge, Easton’s Beach; January 1, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

2. Bicycle Rental Agency, Change of Location, Island Adventures, Inc., d/b/a Island Adventures, 0 Bliven Place (34 bicycles)

3. Entertainment License Renewal, Class A (Indoors), Radish Patch, LLC, d/b/a Vieste Vino, 580 Thames St.

4. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS

RESOLUTIONS

5. School Regionalization- J. Bova

6. Requesting the City Administration to prepare an ordinance regulating the rental of e-bikes- K. Leonard, E. Fuerte

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

7. Memorandum from the City Manager RE: Status Update – Prescott Hall Drainage Study

8. Action Item #6095/22 – RE: Award of Contract – City Mooring Maintenance (w/accompanying resolution)

9. Action Item #6096/22 – RE: First Amendment to Lease Agreement – Save the Bay – Gateway Center (w/accompanying resolution)

10. Action Item #6097/22 – RE: Lease Agreement – School Bus Parking (w/accompanying resolution)

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

Adjourn- August 17, 2022