In celebration of the U.S. Amateur Championship centennial, the Newport Country Club hosted the 1995 U.S. Amateur Championship.

At age 19, Tiger Woods became the ninth player to win back-to-back Amateur championships when he defeated  Buddy Marucci on August 27th at the 1995 US Amateur at Newport Country Club.

Following an outstanding amateur and two-year college golf career, Woods turned professional at age 20 in late summer 1996. By April 1997 he had already won his first major, the 1997 Masters in a record-breaking performance, winning the tournament by 12 strokes and pocketing $486,000. He first reached the number one position in the world rankings in June 1997.

Watch: Video of Tiger Woods at the 1995 US Amateur at Newport Country Club.

Photo of Tiger Woods via Complex.com

The Latest From What's Up Newp

Never Miss A Story, Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Ryan Belmore is the Owner & Publisher of What's Up Newp, LLC. Ryan has led What's Up Newp since December 2012. Ryan serves as the Vice President for the Board of Directors at Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors at Lucy's Hearth. Ryan is also a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers. Send questions, tips, and story ideas to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Leave a comment