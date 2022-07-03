Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this 4th of July weekend!
Friday, July 1
Things To Do
- 10 am: Summer Stories at Whitehorne House Museum
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Rogues and Scoundrels
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm: Newport History Site Tours: Colony House
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6 pm: Fire Dinners at Newport Vineyards
- 6:30 pm: TGIF Performance with Yoruba 2 at Rough Point Museum
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 7:15 pm: Evening Cruise with the Burn Card Band
- 8 pm: Newport Classical: Opening Night: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Chad Hoopes at The Breakers
- 8 pm: Comedy night featuring Anthony Devito, Sam Rubinoff, Mark Anthony Lewis, and Glenn Ginish at Reject Beer Co.
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: Felix Brown at 9 pm.
- Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6:30 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Dockside: DJ Spiffy at 9 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille:Keats & Co Acoustic Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s Newport: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck, Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Group Therapy from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 4 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
- Newport Classical: Opening Night: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Chad Hoopes at The Breakers at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Ryan Faraday featuring Erika Van Pelt at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Rejects Beer Co: Comedy night featuring Anthony Devito, Sam Rubinoff, Mark Anthony Lewis, and Glenn Ginish at 8 pm.
- Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 10 pm
- Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
- The Breakers: Newport Classical: Opening Night: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Chad Hoopes at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 2 pm to 5 pm, Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm
- Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight
City & Government
Saturday, July 2
Things To Do
- 8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams
- 9 am to 12 pm:Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
- 11 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Women in 18th Century Newport
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 3 pm to 6 pm: Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
- 5 pm: Newport International Polo Series
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market at Hotel Viking
- 8 pm: Newport Classical: Joyce Yang at The Breakers
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: GRW Trio at 1 pm, Michael Johnson Trio at 5:30 pm, DJ DWUN at 9 pm
- Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm
- Blue Anchor Grill: Beth Baron at 6:30 pm
- Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Foreverly Brothers at 10 pm
- Dockside: The Complaints and Blockhead at 9 pm
- Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music By Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck, Future Phase at The Pineapple Club from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Sean Couto from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Catching Blue at 8 pm
- Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Stepping Out featuring New Image from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- Newport Classical: Joyce Yang at The Breakers at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
- One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Shops at Long Wharf: Y Not 3 from 1 pm to 5 pm
- Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
- The Breakers: Newport Classical: Joyce Yang at 8 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Matt Walker from 4 pm to 6:30 pm, Sarah Van Pelt Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
- Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
Sunday, July 3
Things To Do
- 9:30 am: Celebration of Freedoms at Emmanuel Church
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Golden to Gilded at Museum of Newport History and Shop
- 12 pm to 4 pm: Ketel One Botanicals Spritz Bar at Hotel Viking
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm to 6 pm: Bubbles & Blues at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
- 3 pm to 4 pm: Concert for Independence Day at Queen Anne Square
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7:30 pm: Jamestown Fireworks & Concert Independence Day Celebration
- 8 pm: Newport Classical: Junction Trio at The Breakers
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: Brian Scott at 7 pm
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm, Steve Cerelli at 10 pm
- Dockside: Felix Brown and Those Guys at 10 pm
- Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
- Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Leee & Kevin Scollins from 12 pm to 3 pm
- Gurney’s: The Honky Tonk Knights featuring Chelsea A from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 1 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Live music at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Mike Crandall Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Classical: Junction Trio at The Breakers at 8 pm
- O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
- One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Breakers: Newport Classical: Junction Trio at 8 pm
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Skyline Jazz Duo in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
Monday, July 4
Where to find 4th of July fireworks in Rhode Island
Colony House open on July 4, will host a reading of the Declaration of Independence and other events
Rhode Island Society Sons of The Revolution announce plans for Independence Day Celebration in Newport
Things To Do
- 9 am: Independence Day Open House at the Colony House
- 10 am to 2 pm: Free Self-Guided Tours of the Eisenhower house
- 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence
- 1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 5 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cheer Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 6:35 pm: Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
- 7 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 7:30 pm: Newport Classical: Triton Brass: A Salute to America at King Park
- 8:45 pm: Newport 4th of July Fireworks Cruise
- 9:15 pm: Newport 4th of July Fireworks Display
Entertainment
- @ The Deck: Felix Brown at 5 pm, The Complaints at 9 pm
- Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm
- King Park: Newport Classical: Triton Brass: A Salute to America at 7:30 pm
- Newport Classical: Triton Brass: A Salute to America at King Park at 7:30 pm
- One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
- The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
- The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
- The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
