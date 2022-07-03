close up photography of american flag
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this 4th of July weekend!

Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (July 1-4)

Six Picks Music: The best in local music this weekend (July 1-3)

23 Open Houses to check out this weekend in Newport County

Friday, July 1

Where to find 4th of July fireworks in Rhode Island

What’s Up Interview: Gillian Friedman Fox, Executive Director of Newport Classical

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • @ The Deck: Felix Brown at 9 pm.
  • Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6:30 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Dockside: DJ Spiffy at 9 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille:Keats & Co Acoustic Duo from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s Newport: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck, Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Group Therapy from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Landing: John Erikson at 1 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 4 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
  • Newport Classical: Opening Night: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Chad Hoopes at The Breakers at 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson at 4:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Jimmy Weinstock from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Ryan Faraday featuring Erika Van Pelt at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Rejects Beer Co: Comedy night featuring Anthony Devito, Sam Rubinoff, Mark Anthony Lewis, and Glenn Ginish at 8 pm.
  • Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 10 pm
  • Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
  • The Breakers: Newport Classical: Opening Night: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Chad Hoopes at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 2 pm to 5 pm, Jake Heady Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top Of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm
  • Zelda’s: Randy Robbins from 9 pm to midnight

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled at this time, check back for updates.

Saturday, July 2

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • @ The Deck: GRW Trio at 1 pm, Michael Johnson Trio at 5:30 pm, DJ DWUN at 9 pm
  • Bar & Board:  Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Blue Anchor Grill: Beth Baron at 6:30 pm
  • Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House: Foreverly Brothers at 10 pm
  • Dockside: The Complaints and Blockhead at 9 pm
  • Greenvale Vineyards: Dick Lupino & friends from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music By Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: DJ from 5 pm to 10 pm on The Firepit Deck, Future Phase at The Pineapple Club from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham: Sean Couto from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
  • La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Catching Blue at 8 pm
  • Midtown Oyster Bar: The Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Stepping Out featuring New Image from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • Newport Classical: Joyce Yang at The Breakers at 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: C Gray the DJ from 10 pm to close
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 4:30 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Shops at Long Wharf: Y Not 3 from 1 pm to 5 pm
  • Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
  • The Breakers: Newport Classical: Joyce Yang  at 8 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Matt Walker from 4 pm to 6:30 pm, Sarah Van Pelt Duo from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Top of Pelham:  Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
  • Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled at this time, check back for updates.

Sunday, July 3

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • @ The Deck: Brian Scott at 7 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm, Steve Cerelli at 10 pm
  • Dockside: Felix Brown and Those Guys at 10 pm
  • Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Fifth Element: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 11 am to 3 pm
  • Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Alexus Leee & Kevin Scollins from 12 pm to 3 pm
  • Gurney’s: The Honky Tonk Knights featuring Chelsea A from 6 pm to 9 pm at The Pineapple Club
  • Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Elvis at 1 pm & 4:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Live music at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Mike Crandall Band from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Classical: Junction Trio at The Breakers at 8 pm
  • O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on Steel Drums from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo inside at 7 pm
  • One Pelham East: Live music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Breakers: Newport Classical: Junction Trio at 8 pm
  • The Chanler at Cliff Walk: Skyline Jazz Duo in the Wine Garden from 2 pm to 5 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled at this time, check back for updates.

Monday, July 4

Where to find 4th of July fireworks in Rhode Island

Colony House open on July 4, will host a reading of the Declaration of Independence and other events

Rhode Island Society Sons of The Revolution announce plans for Independence Day Celebration in Newport

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • @ The Deck: Felix Brown at 5 pm, The Complaints at 9 pm
  • Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Sean Rivers at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm
  • King Park: Newport Classical: Triton Brass: A Salute to America  at 7:30 pm
  • Newport Classical: Triton Brass: A Salute to America at King Park at 7:30 pm
  • One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
  • The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
  • The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • The Reef: Brian Scott Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm, Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled at this time, check back for updates.

more on things to do

New exhibition at Isaac Bell House revisits the full-length portrait

Curated by Art&Newport’s founder and Artistic Director Dodie Kazanjian and internationally renowned art historian Alison Gingeras, this exhibition of 23 full-length portraits by contemporary artists offers a revisionist look at a pictorial genre formerly reserved for kings, nobles, popes, members of the royal court and clergy with great wealth and power.

