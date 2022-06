- Advertisement -

Here are 29 open houses happening over the holiday weekend in Newport County.

Newport

29 Everett Street | $1,995,000

Open House on Friday from 4 pm to 6 pm and on Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm.

9 Whitfield Place #2 | $399,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

494 Thames Street | $869,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

12 Cherry Street | $799,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

52 Hammond Street | $715,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm.

35 Second Street | $2,700,000

Open House on Saturday from 3:30 pm to 5 pm.

124 Harrison Avenue | $2,650,000

Open House on Sunday from 3 pm to 4:30 pm.

66 Webster Street #2 | $849,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Middletown

140 Peckham Lane | $549,500

Open House on Friday from 1 pm to 3 pm and on Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

6 Ruth Street | $729,000

Open House on Friday from 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

227 Aquidneck Avenue | $895,000

Open House on Saturday from 2 pm to 4 pm and on Sunday from 12 pm to 2 pm.

43 Ellery Avenue #7 | $449,900

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 12 pm.

2 Village Lane #2 | $499,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.

Portsmouth

75 Cedar Avenue | $425,000

Open House on Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm.

150 Rhode Island Blvd | $449,000

Open House on Saturday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm.

82 Prospect Farm Road | $1,395,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

1 Tower Drive #504 | $475,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

333 Riverside Street | $649,900

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 2 pm.

Jamestown

76 Reservoir Circle | $875,000

Open House on Saturday from 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Tiverton

1601 Main Road | $2,100,000

Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

105 Nanaquaket Roa | $685,000

Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 11:30 am.

70 Lewis Street | $529,000

Open House on Sunday from 10:30 am to 12 pm.

Little Compton

21 Watson Way | $750,000

Open House on Sunday from 11 am to 1 pm.