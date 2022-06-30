- Advertisement -

Happy Independence Day! Whether you like backyard barbeques, a day at the beach or a night of fireworks, there’s something for everyone this holiday weekend. Check out “Six Picks Events” below.

All Weekend: The festivities continue this weekend ahead of the nation’s oldest 4th of July parade in Bristol. Check out evening concerts nightly with Band in the Day Band on Friday and the DMD Project on Saturday. On the 4th, patriotic exercises begin at 8:30AM with the parade itself kicking off at the corner of Chestnut Street and Hope Street at 10:30AM. Click here for further details.

All Weekend: Newport Classical begins the 2022 Music Festival Friday, July 1 with a concert by the Grammy Award-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra at The Breakers. The opening program includes Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” Expect a wide range of performances this summer, and check out our interview with Festival Director Gillian Friedman Fox here. Concerts continue through July 17. Click here for complete details.

Saturday: Rev up early …. Cars and Coffee is a popular event happening this weekend at Fort Adams State Park in Newport. Sponsored by Audrain Automobile Museum, the event includes over 350 cars on the field at the Fort, along with food trucks and coffee beginning bright and early at 8AM. Click here for details.

Monday: If you prefer your parades on the more irreverent side, do check out Glocester’s 96th annual Ancients and Horribles Independence Day Parade on July 4th at 4PM. All are welcome to show off their artistic talents, crazy outfits, and outlandish floats. Be warned, ths is at least a PG-13 event. For further details, click here.

Monday: Live it up at the classiest party in town Monday morning. Check out the 4th of July 4th Parade Picnic at Linden Place right along the parade route in Bristol. Picnic-goers will enjoy bleacher-style seating, tables and chairs under the shade of the Linden trees, a continental breakfast and picnic lunch, restrooms, and plenty of room to spread out. For tickets and more, click here.

Monday: Here’s one of the cutest events you’ll come across anywhere. Head to the South County Museum on July 4th between 10AM-2AM for the annual 4th of July Chick Hatch. Visitors can watch eggs hatching in the incubator, hold day-old baby chicks, and view the Rhode Island Red Heritage flock residing at the Museum’s Living History Farm. Click here for details.