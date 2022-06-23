- Advertisement -

If you’re looking to enjoy a fireworks display over the Fourth Of July week and weekend, you’re in luck!

There are many displays across Rhode Island to be enjoyed.

This story may be updated as we receive updates, learn of other events.

Fourth of July Firework Displays across Rhode Island

Friday, July 1

Block Island: Fireworks to be shot off from the area of Crescent Beach at 9 pm.

Smithfield: Festivities include fireworks, food trucks, and live music from Steve Anthony & Persuasion from 5 pm to 9 pm at Deerfield Park. No rain date. More Info

Saturday, July 2

Narragansett: The 4th of July Independence Day Celebration will include a fireworks display at dusk (9 pm). The rain date is Friday, July 15th. More Info

Sunday, July 3

Jamestown: Fireworks will be shot off from East Ferry at approximately 9 pm. The rain date is Saturday, July 9. More Info

Bristol: The Independence Day Celebration continues in Bristol with fireworks at 9:30 pm over Bristol Harbor. There is no rain date. More Info

Warwick: The Independence Day display will be shot from Oakland Beach at dusk and last approximately 30 minutes. The rain date is Monday, July 4. More Info

North Providence: Mayor Charles Lombardi and the North Providence Recreation Department invite you to celebrate Independence Day Festivities at Memorial Park from 6 pm to 9 pm. The rain date is Tuesday, July 5. More Info

East Providence: Look for a display over East Providence around 9:30 pm. The rain date is Tuesday, July 5.

Pawtucket: Fireworks will be launched from McCoy Stadium at approximately 9 pm.

Monday, July 4

Newport: This year’s Fourth of July Fireworks display is scheduled to light up the harbor beginning at approximately 9:15 pm. Fireworks will be shot off from Fort Adams State Park. The rain date is Tuesday, July 5.

Wakefield / South Kingstown: The Fourth of July fireworks display will be shot off from Old Mountain Field at approximately 9 pm. The rain date is Tuesday, July 5.

Coventry: Firework display to take place from Johnson’s Pond at 9:30 pm. The rain date is Tuesday, July 5 at 9:30 pm. More Info