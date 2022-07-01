- Advertisement -

Happy 4th of July weekend! Every week, we pick six of the best concerts in the area, and we’ve got some great picks this weekend. Tickets are still available for all of these shows. Be patient, be nice, be safe and have fun!

Friday: Throw it back to the 1970s … ” Lose your load/Leave your mind behind..” Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor and his All-Star Band return to the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence Friday night for a long-awaited show. With lots of hits in his setlist, this will be a special night leading up to his two-night stand at Tanglewood … “from Stockbridge to Boston.” Tickets are available for the 8PM show here.

https://youtu.be/nEFfzHiEKHY

Saturday: “What a long, strange trip it’s been…” Through it back to the 1960s with a dose of John Mayer when Dead and Company return to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro MA Saturday night. The current iteration of the Dead includes Mayer, along with original members Bob Weir and percussionists Micky Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, joined by Oteil Burbridge on bass and Jeff Chimenti on keys. The show begins at 7PM, get their early! Tickets available here.

Friday and Saturday: Throw it back to the 90’s with two nights of New Kids on the Block headlining the 2022 Mixtape Tour at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. Dance the night away with NKOTB along with guests Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. A few tickets remain – click here for details.

Sunday: Rock hard for independence at Dusk in Providence Sunday at the 7th annual Revival Fest beginning at 2PM. As always, the focus is on local bands including Lush Honey, The All Star Stars, and Corrine Southern & The Constellations. Click here for details.

Sunday: Check out some of the region’s best singer-songwriters at The Graduate Sessions, an ongoing series at The Graduate Hotel in Providence. This month’s lineup includes Dan Blakeslee and Morgan Johnston along with host Steve Allain trading songs and stories. Click here for more information.

All Weekend: The region’s top classical music festival begins Friday, July 1 at The Breakers in Newport when the Newport Classical Music Festival begins. The 18 day Festival features a variety For more, read our interview with Executive Director Gillian Friedman Fox here. Click here for further information and tickets.